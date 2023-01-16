Colorado—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay with market prices mostly steady. Drought conditions remain in many areas across the state. Next available report will be Jan. 12.
Missouri—In the Jan. 5 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Following the deep freeze just prior to Christmas, weather conditions have been awfully pleasant over the last two weeks. Drought conditions remain in about 50% of the state. Quite a bit of hay moving around the state currently both locally on small trailers and some moving longer distances by the semi loads.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 5 report, compared to two weeks ago, bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered hay products and dehydrated alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand remains good for all forage products. Livestock owners are having to feed up their hay supplies earlier than they wanted to since their winter grazing has been covered up with ice and snow. Most hay contacts stated their phone has been busy this first week of the new year with livestock owners searching for hay to buy. Good thing several thousand cornstalk bales were made last fall as most will be ground and fed to cattle this winter and into the spring.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to the last report, hay trade was light during the holiday weeks. Few trades did move but not enough for any trends to be made Most of the state is in some sort of drought designation. Next report will be released Jan. 21.
Texas—In the Dec. 30, 2022 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Supplemental feeding is taking place in all other regions due to limited or short winter grazing. The last report on the winter wheat crop from November showed that 49% of the crop was rated from poor to very poor. Forages are continuing to come in from out of state, but availability and freight costs have caused some livestock producers to liquidate portions of their herds. Next report will be released Jan. 13.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 5 report, there was no detailed summary for the week.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 5 report, compared to last report, most bales of hay sold steady. Instances $30 higher on small square bales of alfalfa. Demand was good throughout the week. Since winter has arrived per the calendar, Mother Nature is doing her best to deal a wintery blow across the state. Temperatures well below zero with blustery winds and some snow the last few days.
Montana—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to last report, hay sold mostly steady to $10 higher. Demand for hay was mostly good to very good for light offerings. Hay supplies have tightened significantly and continue to tighten. The cold spell that hit before Christmas forced many ranchers to use up more hay than anticipated as temperatures plunged well below zero for most of that week. Hay supplies continue to be delivered out of the Dakotas, however heavy amounts of snow have slowed delivery as many locations are buried in snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.