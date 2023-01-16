HAY

Colorado—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay with market prices mostly steady. Drought conditions remain in many areas across the state. Next available report will be Jan. 12.

Missouri—In the Jan. 5 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Following the deep freeze just prior to Christmas, weather conditions have been awfully pleasant over the last two weeks. Drought conditions remain in about 50% of the state. Quite a bit of hay moving around the state currently both locally on small trailers and some moving longer distances by the semi loads.

