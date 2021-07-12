Colorado—In the July 1 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand. Feedlots and dairies across the state are actively buying new crop hay. Buyers of horse quality hay continue to actively purchase first cutting hay of all types. Drought in southwest Colorado is going to limit many hay producers to one cutting, thus increasing seller ask prices. According to the USDA NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for week ending June 27, alfalfa hay first cutting harvested is 88 percent, second cutting 3 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 21 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the July 1 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. Field work was pretty much a no go for most of the state the past week. Most areas north of the Missouri River have had significant rain. It goes without saying there is a lot of standing water in fields and considerable damage. South central and southeast however have not received much if any and most farmers would welcome a reasonable rain in those areas. USDA released acreage reports June 30, and nationwide all hay acres were listed at 51.5 million, down about three-quarters of a million acres from last year. This would be the lowest total acreage since 1907. Missouri however reported acreage of 3.12 million acres which is a 2 percent increase and locally supplies at this point at least do not appear to be of any concern. Although mostly a big disappointment fescue seed harvest is still underway. About half of the producing areas in the state have been spared from the big rains but wind has been an issue knocking out what little seed was there. Prices are reported at mostly 0.63-0.65 cents per hundred weight.
Nebraska—In the July 1 report, compared to last week, ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady. Not enough sales of new crop hay to determine a market test. However, a higher undertone has been noted. Demand and buyer inquire has been good this week. Contacts stated several buyers from surrounding states have been through the area looking for hay. Some alfalfa producers are going to start second cutting of hay next week. Tonnage on irrigated should be good, dryland tonnage will be light. By the middle of July, contacts should have an idea on where the grass and alfalfa market might shake out.
Oklahoma—In the June 24 report, there was no recent test for a comparison of trends, however a higher undertone is noted. Hay movement has been slow but is beginning to pick up. Weather has quickly turned hot and dry in parts of the state causing spring grasses to peter out. This dry weather has also stopped production of alfalfa, while other areas are waiting for dry weather to get hay out of the field. Demand for grinding hay is very good as grain prices remain high and users looking for a cheaper source of protein. Wheat hay has been limited this year as wheat prices trending higher making it somewhat more profitable to harvest the grain than in years past.
Texas—In the June 25 report, compared to the last report, new crop prices are mostly firm. Temperatures have been near average across most of the state, but above average in the Panhandle. The southern region received some moisture from Hurricane Claudette. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, good hay yields were reported in the central and east. First cutting is underway in the south moisture permitting, some low lying fields are still to wet to get equipment in. Pastures look good over most of the state, but without moisture soon the Panhandle and west are expected to degrade quickly. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be July 8.
New Mexico—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady . Beardless wheat steady. Trade moderate, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are finished with the third cutting. The eastern part of the state finished the second cutting. The northern part of the state are in the second cutting. Temperatures dropped by 20 to 30 degrees in some areas as heavy rain moved in. Between 2 to 6 inches of moisture reported across the state. Hay cutting is at a standstill, hoping to be back in the field in a couple of weeks if weather permits.
South Dakota—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain firm. Very good demand for grass and alfalfa hay as tonnage is much reduced this year and hay users are wanting to get their needs secured now while the hay is available. Dryland hay in central and western South Dakota is very short this year with many producers not able to cut anything. Second cutting of alfalfa is taking place in areas where the rains allowed a regrowth, tonnage is reported to be much lighter than normal. Hot, dry weather remains in the forecast. Beef cattle producers are finding that current hay prices are higher than what they are able to justify feeding.
Wyoming—In the July 1 report, compared to two weeks ago, small squares of alfalfa sold steady to $20 per ton more. Hay cubes and sun-cured pellets sold the steady for now. Most are working on first cutting of hay. Some reports that tonnage is roughly a 1/3 less than last years first cutting. Very spotty rain showers across the state. Most of the state is hot and dry and producers are pumping water for irrigation to get any tonnage at all.
Montana—In the June 25 report, compared to two weeks ago, no accurate comparisons can be made this week as producers switch from old crop sales to new crop sales. Demand was very good this week on moderate to heavy supplies. Market activity this week was very active with receipts moving through the market place in rapid fashion. Dry conditions have ranchers buying up hay to secure supplies. Hay prices for new crop hay are sharply higher than last year and availability is already tight. Many producers report having a waiting list of willing buyers. Drought conditions are also impacting hay supplies as many acres of dryland hay is so dried out it is not worth cutting. Additionally, grasshoppers have made a return in eastern and central Montana and are reeking havoc on what limited dryland hay is available. Dry conditions did make for excellent weather to put up hay and hay quality has been reported as much higher than usual for first cutting.
