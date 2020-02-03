Colorado—In the Jan. 23 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Iowa—For Jan. 21, during the reporting period Jan. 5 to Jan. 18, prices on alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass fully steady to firm.
Kansas—For Jan. 28, the hay market trade is slow, prices remain steady. Producers report a demand for better quality hay, but low-quality grinding hay is plentiful.
Missouri—On Jan. 23, winter weather has hindered movement of hay. The supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the Jan. 24, compared to the last week alfalfa hay sold steady to firm. Supplies in squares continue to lighten, however round supplies remain moderate. Demand for hay to ship out of the state increased this week as many large sales were seen to midwestern states.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 23 report, compared to last week, baled hay, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand remains light on baled hay products with good demand for alfalfa pellets.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 23 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was moderate this week but picking up in some parts of the Western region while still slow in other areas. All trades reported were mostly steady from last reported prices. Demand good with concerns of hay inventory dwindling down if cold and wet weather continues.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 24 report, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Good demand for all types and qualities of hay, but demand for the high quality alfalfa and grass is vastly better than it is for the lower qualities. Supplies of high quality hay are much more limited.
Texas—In the Jan. 24 report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Demand for high quality horse/dairy quality hay is very good, which has caused that market to firm up as we move farther into the feeding season. Cow and grinder type hay for feedlots remains very steady as there is still a lot of streaked or rained on hay on the market.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 23 report, compared to last week reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good for hay products. Many contacts are getting sold down on hay stocks.
