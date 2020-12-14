Colorado—In the Dec. 3 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate and demand good on horse quality hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand on stable quality hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity light on good demand for southwest Colorado. Trade activity light on good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Kansas—In the Dec. 8 report, hay market prices were steady to $10 higher for grinding alfalfa in the southwest region and steady to $5 higher for the south-central region, due to lower supplies. Demand remained strong but movement slowed considerably due to the Thanksgiving holiday and COVID-19. Many contributors reported that either they or their hired help had been ill or in quarantine.
Missouri—In the Dec. 3 report, hay feeding continues to increase slowly each day as grass runs out. The lack of fall pastures is going to make a very long feeding season in some areas of the state. The still isn’t a lot of hay movement however as many farmers carried over a fair amount of hay and baled many tons before things got dry this summer. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and hay prices are mostly steady.
Montana—In the Dec. 4 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold steady to firm on mostly moderate demand and light to moderate offerings. Mild weather has helped curb feed needs over the last few weeks, however many ranchers continue to buy for winter needs as they sale their calves. Supplies of hay are relatively tight for this early in the season and buyers from Wyoming continue to purchase hay out of Montana due to tight supplies due to drought conditions this summer. Dairy quality test hay found new life this week as several loads were purchased. Demand for this class of hay improved slightly. Several loads sold to Washington as well as loads to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin dairies.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 3 report, compared to the last reported market two weeks ago, alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 higher. Grass hay, dehydrated pellets and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dry weather pattern continues through the first week in December. Continued dry weather pattern appears to be in the back of several minds as some buyers have geared up to stockpile large amounts of hay for there feeding purposes next year. Some hay continues to be sold to local buyers with some tonnage leaving the state.
New Mexico—The report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 3 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains at a somewhat slow pace, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent moisture and above average expected temperatures has wheat pastures in good grazing conditions and cow-calf operators extending there pasture grazing and little need for new hay until a hard freeze hit the trade area. Demand remains light to moderate.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 4 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Moderate to good demand for alfalfa, best demand remains on hay suitable for dairy rations. Good demand for grass hay as feedyards are receiving unweaned calves and need grass hay to start them eating at the bunk. Very mild weather continues, allowing beef cows to graze corn stalk fields without the need for supplemental feeding.
Texas—In the Nov. 27 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, but firming up as the majority of the state remains dry. Hay supplies in the panhandle and west continue to be tight, as hay that typically comes in from other drought stricken states has been limited. Supplies in the south, north, central, and eastern regions are better as those regions received timely rains from the many hurricanes and tropical storms this year. Hay movements were slow this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Dec. 11.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 3 report, compared to last week, bales of alfalfa steady to $10 higher. Demand was good to very good for hay to stay in the local trade area. Dry weather continues and many livestock owners continue to procure part loads and load lots of hay.
