Due to the holidays, some reports will not update in the coming weeks. See notes with each state regarding next publish date.
Colorado—On Dec. 19, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. This report will not be published on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, 2020 due to holidays. The next available report will be Jan. 9, 2020.
Iowa—For the reporting period Nov. 24 to Dec. 7, prices on alfalfa trended mostly steady. Alfalfa/grass and grass mostly steady.
Kansas—On Dec. 24, the hay market trade is slow to moderate, demand is slow to moderate, prices remain steady, and are expected to do so for the next several weeks. The next publish date for this report will be Jan. 7, 2020.
Missouri—According to the Dec. 19 report, the supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. This report with not be published Dec. 26. The next publish date will be Jan. 2, 2020.
Montana—On Dec. 20, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Supplies of high quality alfalfa in squares are tight. Local hay sales continue to move hand to mouth on an as needed basis. Local hay sales were moderate to heavy this week as ranchers are busy purchasing hay on this year’s taxes. This report will not be published Dec. 27 or Jan. 3, 2020 due to holidays. Next published date will be Jan. 10, 2020.
Nebraska—On Dec. 19, compared to last week dehydrated pellets sold steady with sun-cured pellets trading steady to $10 higher. Bales of alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered forages sold steady. Buyer inquiry light to moderate for in-state feeding needs with good demand for hay leaving the state. Next published report will be Jan. 2, 2020.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—On Dec. 19, alfalfa and hay trade movement was light to moderate this week. Demand however, remains good as producers look to stock up for the holidays. A lower undertone was noted on limited comparable trades. Next published report will be Jan. 9, 2020.
South Dakota—On. Dec. 20, alfalfa hay steady, grass hay firm. Good demand for alfalfa and grass hay, very good demand for dairy quality large squares and for straw. Best demand is coming from Wisconsin dairy farms as the supply of alfalfa is very tight there. There is a more abundant supply of poorer quality hay in round bales in SD. This report will next be released on Jan. 3, 2020.
Texas—On Dec. 20, hay trades were mostly steady. Buyer demand was good on moderate to active trading activity. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price. Next published report will be Jan. 10, 2020.
Wyoming—On Dec. 19, compared to last week ago all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good with most loads of hay going out of state. Some areas in the west reported cold and snowy weather. Quite a few of the reporting contacts are sold out and are waiting for trucks to haul the loads of hay. Next published report will be Jan. 2, 2020.
