Colorado—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay. Few trades on feedlot and dairy hay. Prices firm on all hay markets.
Missouri—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. More rain around the state has made for deeper mud that farmers are dealing with now. More than 35 percent of the state was removed from the drought monitor in the last week making over 86 percent of the state no longer in drought status. This replenishment of moisture has folks hoping for lots of spring grass and hay to replenish stocks that have gotten to record lows.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, bales of alfalfa sold mostly steady, with instances of $25 to $30 a ton higher. Ground and delivered hay sold steady to $5 higher. Grass hay sold steady on a thin test. Cattlemen continue to seek out loads of hay to hopefully get them to summer grass.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 17 report, compared to the last report, hay is steady. Oklahoma starts to see more hay barns empty due to it being harder to find hay, along with hay being harder to afford. The continued moisture that falls across the state is helping the outlook for hay and grain crops. Hay for the future is still undetermined, as Oklahoma still needs more rain on the west side of the state, along with lower prices of fertilizer and fuel. Next report will be released March 3.
Texas—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by some snow in the west, Panhandle, and northern regions and spotty showers in the south, central and east moved across the state this week. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. According to David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station Texas pastures produced the lowest amount of hay since 2011. Anderson also stated, U.S. hay production followed the Texas trend. According to the December 2022 hay stock reports, the 71.9 million tons of hay on hand was the smallest amount since the USDA began tracking forage supplies in 1973. Texas hay supplies were 37% below the December 2021 report and other Plains states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska were all at least 30% below their stocks last year. As a result, livestock producers are continuing to cull deeper into their herds to avoid feeding excess amounts of hard to come by, high priced forages. Next report will be released Feb. 24.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 17 report, all types and classes of hay steady. Very good demand remains for all classes and qualities of hay. Available supply of hay is very limited. Grass hay becoming harder to find as well which is really keeping that market strong, especially compared to alfalfa hay. Very good demand for corn stalks and straw, due to the increased need for bedding, while also there is a good demand from backgrounders to grind and blend those bales to stretch their forage supplies.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand was good throughout the week. Some snow and bitter cold temps across many areas of the state.
Montana—In the Feb. 17 report, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains good to very good for light offerings. Some smaller producers showed willingness to sell excess hay going forward as we are getting closer and closer to turnout time. Hay is lower in the east as competition with North Dakota has tempered prices. Ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis but remain unwilling to buy excess hay loads. Many loads of hay are currently being sold into the southern plains as Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado are active buyers in the current hay market. Many of these loads are catching back hauls which has helped lower freight significantly.
