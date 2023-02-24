Colorado—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay. Few trades on feedlot and dairy hay. Prices firm on all hay markets.

Missouri—In the Feb. 16 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. More rain around the state has made for deeper mud that farmers are dealing with now. More than 35 percent of the state was removed from the drought monitor in the last week making over 86 percent of the state no longer in drought status. This replenishment of moisture has folks hoping for lots of spring grass and hay to replenish stocks that have gotten to record lows.

