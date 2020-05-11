Colorado—In the April 30 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Dairy and feedlot hay activity mostly on previously contracted hay. Warm, dry conditions led to an expansion of abnormal dryness in eastern Colorado.
Iowa—In the April 28 report for the period of April 13 to 24, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady were steady while all other classes of hay were steady to $5 per ton lower.
Kansas—In the May 5 report, the hay market trade was slow; prices were steady; demand light. Discussion of new crop pricing are starting to get reported, primarily in the southwest, and seem to be starting where old crop left off. Most alfalfa producers expect first cutting tonnage totals to be down this year due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions.
Missouri—In the April 30 report, cooler temperatures are keeping pastures and hay fields from really turning on the growth although the slower pace of growth might be more conducive for pulling up nutrients. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are steady to weak.
Montana—In the April 24 report, compared to the last week, alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady on all classes of hay. Demand was mostly moderate to good again this week. Market activity was mostly moderate to active. Supplies of high quality hay have become very tight in both rounds and squares. Dairy quality hay continues to move at generally steady money. Limited sales were seen again this week.
Nebraska—In the April 30 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate for baled hay with good demand for alfalfa pellets. With pasture grass slow to grow this April some cattlemen are having to procure another load or two of hay to get them through till they can turn out on summer grass. Some hay that was sold to out of state dairies has been turned down by their buyers are the sellers of the hay are looking for new buyers.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the April 30 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill yet again this week, trade remains steady, several growers are thinking of reducing prices on last year’s crop to get ready for new crop. New crop alfalfa should be harvested any day and producers are anxious to get into the fields.
South Dakota—In the May 1 report, compared to last week, in a limited comparison alfalfa hay steady, grass hay sold with a lower undertone. Good demand yet for higher feed quality alfalfa as that supply is very limited. Only moderate demand for lower quality alfalfa and other types of hay. Grass and alfalfa are green and starting to grow. Plenty of low quality hay continues to be offered in area hay auctions as growers sell their hay stocks before the new crop arrives.
Texas—In the May 1 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions, and firm in south Texas. First cutting has started in south and west Texas, and trades in both regions have been in line with old crop prices. The impact of the freeze that we saw a few weeks ago in the Panhandle, north, and central Texas has impacted some bermuda grass and wheat crops in the areas. Demand has been limited in the Panhandle as feedlots and dairies are still buying hay on an as need basis until uncertainties in the cattle markets are better understood. Producers in those areas are expecting first cutting to be somewhat delayed to around the first of June.
Wyoming—In the April 30 report, compared to last week baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a thin test. Some cattlemen getting hay shipped in from out of state. Some contacts stated few, buyers forfeited there down payment and have refused to take the loads small squares of hay.
