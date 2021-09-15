Colorado—In the Sept. 9 report, compared to last week, trade activity light to moderate on good demand for horse hay and retail hay. Trade inactive on dairy and feedlot hay. Corn silage harvest has begun on the eastern plains. Southeast Colorado farmers are wrapping up third cutting alfalfa and sorghum sudan harvest. Third cutting alfalfa is underway in the San Luis Valley. Prices steady on all classes of hay. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 5, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 67 percent complete, and fourth cutting 8 percent complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 14 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 17 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Sept. 9 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. This past week was a sure sign fall is drawing closer. Corn harvest has started with a few combines getting in the fields this past week. There is still some grass haying being done aside from the normal cuttings of alfalfa. Temperatures are starting to fluctuate a bit more. Some hot days left in the forecast but farmers have dug out a jacket or flannel shirt a couple of mornings now. There are a few spots in the state that are dry and farmers are ready for some fall rains to get some water in ponds and pastures growing again. Not wide spread by any means and mild compared to other states but they exist all the same.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 9 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was very good.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to the last report on Aug. 20, hay trade remains slow to steady across the state. With hot and dry weather, yields in hay production begins to slow. According to the USDA, hay supplies are tightening, which is expected to cause an increase in prices this fall. Corn harvest has started in many areas across the state as grain prices remain steady to some lower with the hurricane weather slowing down export movements. With higher than normal feed prices expected this fall, producers will be looking for cheaper feed rations. Grinding quality hay has slowed down with the influx of silage. Scattered rain and cooler temperatures are forecasted for the upcoming weekend. Due to limited sales this report will be released bi-weekly. Next report will be released Sept. 17.
Texas—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Hay production has continued in most regions as rain permits. According to the US Drought Monitor, precipitation deficits in the Texas Panhandle during the past 30- to 90-day period led to expansion of areas of abnormally dry, while conditions improved to the south in the Big Bend region where precipitation has been above normal during the past month. According to NOAA NCEI, the May-July 2021 period was the fourth wettest on record in the South Climate Region and the third and fifth wettest May-July period statewide for Texas and Louisiana, respectively. Due to limited sales this report will be released bi-weekly. Next report will be released Sept. 17.
New Mexico—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade and demand moderate. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are in the fifth cutting. In the eastern part of the state the fifth cutting is underway. The northern part of the state are in the fourth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial of low quality hay reported at discount. Rain in some parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay remains steady. Demand is very good for all qualities and classes of hay as the severe drought conditions have greatly reduced grazing and supplies of forage. Cow-calf operators are already beginning to wean their calves and ship them to market as they try to stretch their feed supplies to keep their cow herd intact to the greatest extent possible. Rain showers have been popping up across the state but as the growing season winds down the damage to forage supplies has already been done. Corn silage harvest in full swing, as well as some combining in very dry areas already. Fourth cutting of alfalfa taking place where the rains finally came and allowed enough regrowth to be cut.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 9 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was very good.
Montana—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. Ranchers continue to buy hay for winter needs. Dryland hay supplies have been very light to near nil this summer. Many ranchers rely heavily on dryland supplies for hay. According to Montana State there are 2.6 million acres of hay production in Montana and 57% of that acreage is dryland. MSU also states that over 90% of Montana’s hay production is fed on site. With much of the state affected with the drought this summer a huge hole in production is being seen as not enough hay has been produced for the amount of cattle in the state. Many hay producers have started on third cutting and some are already finishing up. Some have opted to let third cutting grow as long as possible before cutting as they are hoping to produce as much yield as possible, while other producers cut early as they plan to get a forth cutting as supplies remain very tight and demand is very good. Hay is being delivered out of local states as well as Canada. Delivered prices this week ranged from $240-$300. Most of the hay being delivered in is feeder hay and utility to fair in quality. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in moderate drought or worse. 98.7% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 68.34% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, while 20.32% of the state is in an exceptional drought. The drought remains unchanged from the previous week.
