HAY

Colorado—In the Feb. 23 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand were slow. Prices firm on all hay markets.

Missouri—In the Feb. 23 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. As February ticks away and a few signs of the approaching spring can been seen, the hay market is starting to slow. Although there are still sales taking place and still some potential buyers looking a lot of folks have anticipated hay needs covered for the rest of the feeding season. A few listings of decent quality hay have showed up at lower prices as folks seem to be looking to move inventory they have held on to for whatever reason. This is however an exception as most prices remain steady and many are willing to hold on to any extra inventory, especially if they have livestock, not knowing what the coming year will bring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.