Colorado—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to last week, trade inactive for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado corn silage harvest getting wrapped up with farmers putting up fourth cutting alfalfa. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand. Trade activity light on moderate demand in the San Luis Valley as growers are starting the third and final cutting of the year. Trade inactive in Southwest Colorado. Trade inactive in the Mountains and Northwest Colorado areas.
Iowa—In the Sept. 15 report, which included prices for the week ending Sept. 11, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Sept. 22 report, Hay market trade slow and prices remained steady for all hay types in all regions. Hay movement has been incredibly slow. Fall is definitely on her way with cooler mornings and shorter days and farmers are busy in the fields cutting silage, harvesting corn and trying to finish up haying.
Missouri—In the Sept. 17 report, hay movement continues to be limited, demand is light and supplies are heavy. A near repeat of last week, weather continues to see big temperature swings as the seasons begin to transition to fall. Areas in the southwest are still lacking moisture and very dry. There has been no regrowth of grass and without some quick turnaround feeding is likely to become much more common.
Montana—In the Sept. 18 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to firm. Hay movement was moderate to heavy over this past week. Demand remains moderate to good. Fires in some portions of the state have ranchers searching for emergency loads of hay as fires destroyed hay yards and forage. Drought conditions continue to impact the state.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to last week alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Grass hay, ground and delivered and dehydrated alfalfa pellets sold steady. Majority of the contacts said phone were busy so far this week but little to no business took place. Most prospective buyers are hand to mouth and it may stay that way for awhile. Ground and delivered producers continue to state it is very slow on our end across the state. However, most are busy grinding hay at the feedlot or ranch just not selling there own inventory.
New Mexico—In the Sept. 18 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady to $5 lower. Trade was slow to moderate, demand light to moderate. The southern region are going into their sixth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also going into the sixth cutting. North central region are in their fourth cutting. Temperatures are cool to moderate . Very little moisture reported this week.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains slow on limited offerings due to recent heavy rains and cooler than average temperatures has producers preparing for a second cutting of bermuda grass later this fall. Demand mostly light. Alfalfa trade also has been slow because many dairies have introduced alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 18 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Moderate demand currently for all types of hay. Dairies are starting to show some resistance to the price of alfalfa, which is resulting in few trades currently. Feedlots that buy grass hay to start calves on feed haven’t really entered the market yet which is keeping the grass hay market rather slow. Dry, drought conditions remain which has allowed some very high quality hay to be made yet, especially on fourth cutting alfalfa. Drier and warmer than average weather again in the forecast for next week.
Texas—In the Sept. 18 report, compared to the last report, hay trades were mostly steady to firm on moderate demand and trading activity. Hay quality has been reported as mostly good to supreme in most regions, with very little poorer grinding type hay available. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Oct. 2.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to last week, hay and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand was good. Majority of the hay is staying within the state and most is staying with in the local trade area it’s produced. All contacts stated across the state there was some frost damage noticed in alfalfa fields this week. Some are on second and third in the western areas and on third and fourth in the east. Some contacts complained about the smoke filled air as it has hindered the dry time on the hay.
