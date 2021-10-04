Colorado—In the Sept. 23 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady to .75 cents per bale higher this period. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Drought conditions continue to persist. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 19, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 81 percent complete, and fourth cutting 25 percent complete. Corn harvested for silage is at 69 percent complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 21 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Sept. 23 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Much cooler weather came with the official arrival of fall this week. Although a few warm days are still likely most folks enjoyed a break in the heat and pulling out the hooded sweatshirt or jacket once again. A few areas got a little rain this week but not really enough to add any water to the ponds in the isolated areas that are actually dry. Fall grain harvest is well under way and combines are rolling along.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 23 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sales sold steady. Most contacts reported not as many calls this week compared to previous weeks. There has been some rain in surrounding states that has taken some buyer inquires off the market for the time being. Also, many prospective buyers are busy with harvest and will access their hay needs after that is complete. First frost of the season was Sept. 22 in the Alliance area; contacts stated it was hard on the cane and millet. The hay didn’t look too damaged as many will try to take a fourth cutting of alfalfa. Farmers continue to be in the fields, combining soybeans, high moisture, and dry corn. Some are getting cornstalks baled. Many reports there will be a large number of cornstalks and bean stubble baled this fall with weather permitting.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 16 report, compared to the last report on Sept. 3, hay trade remains steady with some increased trades in lower quality hay. Most of the state is hot and dry and hay production is winding down. As quality hay supply tightens, and demand begins increasing prices remaining steady to some higher on a light test. With low milk prices, dairies have moved to cheaper feed rations. As corn and soybean harvest wraps up, winter wheat crops will be planted soon. According to Mesonet, over half of the state is abnormally dry, with warm temperatures and little rain in the forecast. Due to limited sales, next report will be released Oct. 1.
Texas—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to $10 lower. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Hay trade has slowed some, as producers are still harvesting hay and building up supplies for the winter. Pasture conditions are beginning to deteriorate across most of the state as warm and dry conditions have been reported across most of the regions. Additionally, army worms have been reported in portions of the east and west. While former Hurricane Nicholas soaked the western Gulf Coast region, many of parts of the south continued to experience short-term drying according to the US Drought Monitor. Additionally, the abnormally dry category has expanded across the Panhandle due to above average temperatures. Due to limited sales, next report will be released Oct. 1.
New Mexico—In the Sept. 24 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady, instances $10 higher. Beardless wheat mostly steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern, southwestern, and eastern part of New Mexico are in the fifth and sixth cutting. The northern part of the state are finishing the fourth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial amount of low quality hay reported at discount. Rain in some parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 17 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay remains steady. Demand is very good for all qualities and classes of hay as the severe drought conditions have greatly reduced grazing and supplies of forage. Cow-calf operators are already beginning to wean their calves and ship them to market as they try to stretch their feed supplies to keep their cow herd intact to the greatest extent possible. Rain remains elusive in western South Dakota and livestock producers there are reducing or at times completely liquidating their herds as hay price is too high where it doesn’t make financial sense to buy hay. Corn silage harvest in full swing, as well as some combining in very dry areas already. Fourth cutting of alfalfa taking place where the rains finally came and allowed enough regrowth to be cut.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 23 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold steady. Demand remains very good for all forages. Little spots of frost reported in some areas of western Wyoming with some spots of snow at higher elevations. Producers in eastern part of the state are going to start on fourth cutting next week. All hay contacts are trying to cut and bale as much hay they can for everyone’s feeding needs.
Montana—In the Sept. 24 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. Ranchers are still weighing options between buying more hay or selling cows. Many have yet to buy winter supplies as prices have been high and supplies light. Very little feeder type hay is on the market as growing conditions and limited rainfall produced mostly high quality hay this year. Hay continues to deliver out of Canada and surrounding states and is being shipped in at $240-$300 delivered. Many producers are trying to get a fourth cutting this year on irrigated ground. Market activity this week was slow to moderate.
