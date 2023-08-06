HAY

Colorado—In the July 27 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand has softened. Hay trades are slow as first cutting gets wrapped up and second cutting gets started across the state. Areas that have received a lot of rain since mid May have created challenges in putting up hay that will test. Later cut alfalfa with low test is going to be moving into the grinder markets. Producers have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it. According to Colorado Crop Progress report alfalfa hay second cutting is 36% complete and third cutting is 5% compete.

Missouri—In the July 27 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are steady to firm. A bit more hay showing up in the market this week, but not lasting long before it is snatched up. Several guys out baling any bit of regrowth they may have or other areas that typically may not be baled in a normal year. Much of this hay is lower quality, with a fair amount of undesirable weeds and such mixed in with grass. There has also been some reports of corn chopping going on in some areas. Some areas see precipitation.

