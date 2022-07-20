Colorado—In the July 11 report, compared to last report, comparable trades of baled hay sold mostly steady. Trade activity moderate, supply limited and demand good to very good for horse hay, feedlot and ranch hay markets. A short break in monsoonal rains in the San Luis Valley allowed many producers to bale first cutting alfalfa, quickly followed by more precipitation and more rain in the forecast. Producers in the Northeast are busy with the first cutting of grass and the second cutting of alfalfa, with spotty showers throughout the region.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for July 12, the scattered nature of the rains left many dry, though, as summer thunderstorms were hit or miss in the region. Some improvements were made in the plains of Colorado and Wyoming this week where the short-term wetness helped to alleviate concerns. Exceptional drought was removed in southeast Colorado and extreme drought was reduced this week. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 10, first cutting alfalfa harvested is 93 percent, and second cutting alfalfa is 20 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 4% very short, 25% short, 70% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Missouri—In the July 14 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady. The supply of hay is moderate and there is currently hay that can be found to be bought without a lot of problem, although trucking cost can add up quickly. Hay demand and market activity is moderate. No surprise but the dry areas in the state are getting drier as another week passes with no significant rainfall. Once again this week the total overall area of the state showing in the drought monitor remains about the same around 63 percent. The areas in that space however, nearly everything south of I-44, was upgraded to D1 or moderate drought status, with that pocket of D2 or severe drought remaining in the far south central region. For the most part haying has wrapped up although many are really hoping for some relief and the opportunity to get a fall cutting. The hay market is a bit more active then what is typical for this time of year as a lot of producers were worried of being short come feeding season. The bad part is dryness is causing some to either already think of feeding something now or the more common solution is starting to cull cows and reducing herd size.
Nebraska—In the July 14 report, compared to last week, alfalfa in large square bales in the western area of the state sold $5 to $10 higher. Alfalfa steady in all other areas on a thin test. Ground and delivered hay steady. Buyer inquiry picked up as range conditions are deteriorating in many areas and livestock owners are putting a game plan together on how much hay they will have to procure. Some talks of weaning calves early to help save grazing pressure from pairs. Hot, windy days continue for the next week with slim chances of rain showers. Some reports of grasshopper infestations and some contacts have started to spray the hoppers. Second cutting tonnage especially on dryland alfalfa cutting is half of a normal year. Several reports on native meadows less tonnage than previous years. So in short, overall tonnage on forages is less than normal years in most areas of the Cornhusker state.
Oklahoma—In the July 15 report, compared to the last report, hay is being traded at a high rate across Oklahoma. The unknown of how long the hay trade will last due to the lack of rain. Rain across the state is needed to help with hay inventory to try and have an additional cutting, along with trying to get in the last of the grass hay inventory. According to Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor, conditions due to the flash drought show most of the state is in some sort of abnormally dry condition—62.75% are in moderate drought, 22.39% are in severe drought, and 2.87% are in extreme drought. Next report will be released July 29.
Texas—In the July 8 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm to $10 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hotter than average temperatures accompanied by high winds and limited moisture has hurt hay yields in all regions. Stock piles of last years hay are dwindling and pasture conditions across much of the state are rated in fair to very poor condition. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. If the weather pattern continues it is looking like hay supplies will be very tight come fall and into winter. Hay from outside the state will continue to move in, but continually increasing freight rates are going to have an impact on the end cost to producers. Next report will be released July 22.
New Mexico—In the July 15 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and eastern part of the state are getting ready for the fourth cutting. Monsoon rain has provided relief across the southwest, after months of extremely dry conditions.
South Dakota—In the July 15 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Very good demand for high testing dairy quality hay as the weather did not cooperate this spring to make that high RFV testing hay. Second cutting took place across much of East River this week. Hot weather, without any rains to interfere made for good hay making conditions.
Wyoming—In the July 14 report, compared to last week, good quality alfalfa sold $5 higher on the east with premium horse quality $25 higher. Hay in the west sold fully steady. Demand was good for all kinds and types of forages. Contacts have been fielding a lot of calls in the last week on what do you have to sale, what will it cost and when can I pick it up or when will it be here? Most dry conditions prevailing in many areas of the state. Some areas have had a little shot of rain most areas report windy conditions. Tonnage a little lighter than many had hoped for on first cutting. Some producers have started second cutting in the eastern side of Wyoming.
Montana—In the July 8 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was light to moderate. No old crop hay sales were reported this week as new crop hay is starting to become readily available. Ample rains have fallen across much of the state. However, it remains very dry in north-central Montana and across the front slope. Hay movement was light over the past two weeks. While hay costs are lower than last fall and winter, freight costs have ballooned over the last six months making transportation much more expensive. Several producers quote the cost of a train load from $8.50 to $10 per loaded mile. Many ranchers are sitting on their hands as hay availability is much greater this year and most are waiting to see how the market develops. Demand from western states remains good as much of first cutting was rained on and buyers in Idaho and Washington are looking to Montana to find high quality hay. Hay quality in Montana varies greatly this year as some hay was rained on several times before being baled, while others put up hay with little to no rain. Next report will be released July 22.
