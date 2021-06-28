Colorado—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand with trades only in southeast and northeast Colorado. Southeast Colorado and the San Luis Valley are in the middle of first cutting. Growers are feeling out market prices for new crop with producers in the San Luis Valley expecting $250-$300 per ton and southeast growers aiming for $175 to $200 per ton. Southwest Colorado farmers are getting their first cutting put up with yields at less than half of normal. With low reserves of irrigation water, some growers are expecting to get only one cutting followed with clippings of a second cutting. Growers on the eastern plains are getting first cutting baled up this week. Drought conditions in the western third of the state continue to concern hay producers.
Missouri—In the June 17 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. Any available piece of hay equipment was being used. Mostly due to just the way the weather played out this year, but at least in recent memory no one could really recall a week when more hay was cut and baled in a single week for a long time. Now that there is a better supply of new crop hay there is starting to be a few more sales and a lot of hay being offered out of the fields. Prices are mostly steady to slightly firm. Given grain prices and all aspects of inputs from net wrap, fuel, fertilizer and even a tube of grease is much higher this year, many expected prices to be also be much higher to cover cost of production but thus far just not getting those type of reports.
Nebraska—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, ground and delivered hay sold $5 to $10 higher. Bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold steady to firm. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets sold steady. Contacts stated phones have been busy as prospective buyers have been calling from local trade areas and from surrounding states. Not a lot of confirmed sales as some are still working through first cutting and buyers are trying to get the best bang for their buck. Hot, dry weather prevailing across the region helping hay dry down rather fast. Many are having to bale at night to keep leaves intact. Tonnage remains mostly good on this first cutting of alfalfa. Some cane and millet being planted on pivots as cattlemen need to raise more feed for the winter.
Oklahoma—In the June 3 report, compared to last report May 13, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has covered the trade area over the last few weeks and is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and early week. Many brome fields are getting mature and most are expecting for it to be used as grinding type hay. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non-rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting that could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the June 11 report, compared to the last report, new crop prices are mostly firm to $10 higher per ton compared to old crop prices. The majority of the state continued to see above average precipitation and cooler than average temperatures last week, which continued the multi-category drought improvements across the state with the exception of the Trans-Pecos region according to the US Drought Monitor. However, temperatures have warmed back up this week with areas in the Panhandle, west, north and central regions pushing on 100 degrees and the south and east in the 90s with 90% humidity. First cutting is underway or ready to cut, but pockets of rain has disrupted the process by either raining on already cut hay or prolonging the cutting for another week. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be June 25.
New Mexico—In the June 18 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Beardless wheat steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico have started the third cutting. The eastern part of the state are finished with the second cutting. The northern part of the state is done with the first cutting. Triple digit temperatures were reported in parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the June 18 report, compared to last week, few comparable sales of alfalfa steady to firm. Very good demand exists currently as the drought conditions are creating real concern about the supply of new crop hay. Extremely hot, and dry weather, across the state again this week as temps from 90-100 statewide. Cattle producers in the driest regions are already pulling cattle off grass and shipping yearlings to town. Regrowth of first cutting alfalfa is very slow due to the lack of rain and heat. Area hay auctions have seen prices spike as concern is building that hay supplies will be tight. The quality of new hay has been outstanding as the temps were hot and humidity levels low allowing hay to cure quickly.
Wyoming—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, sun-cured pellets and hay cubes sold steady. No recent quote on baled hay but a higher undertone was noted. Most producers are just getting started with first cutting of hay across the region. One confirmed sale on top quality horse hay getting shipped out of state. Hot, dry and windy weather continues across the state. Producers stated phones have been busy as prospective buyers are getting on the list to procure hay. Next report will be July 1.
Montana—In the June 11 report, no comparison from last week due to light trade. This week allowed for slightly better trade, however, the grass is still growing and producers are waiting to get started on their first cut as they clear out their 2020 crop. Demand remains good to very good. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed.
