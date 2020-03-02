Colorado—In the Feb. 20 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate demand. The U.S Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary shows the past 30-days have been drier than normal.
Iowa—For the reporting period Feb. 2 to 15, compared to last report, prices on supreme and premium alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass was fully steady to firm. All other grades steady.
Kansas—Hay market trade slow to moderate; alfalfa prices remain steady. There still seems to be lots of folks looking to sell both grass hay and grinding alfalfa.
Missouri—In the Feb. 20 report, hay movement is slow. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the Feb. 21 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold fully steady. Demand for squares continues to be good on mostly light to moderate offerings, with higher quality offerings in lighter supply and heavier supplies seen on fair and utility quality hay. Supplies of hay in rounds remains moderate to heavy as a mostly open, mild winter allowed for lighter hay usage. Ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 20 report, compared to last week, baled hay prices sold unevenly steady to weak. Ground and delivered hay $5 lower and alfalfa pellets steady. Demand was sporadic across the state. Best demand is for hay leaving the state in large square bales. Quite a variety of hay hitting the market. Some grass hay is sitting in potentially wet places and needs to be sold and moved before the frost leaves the ground.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—According to the Feb. 20 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week rain is expected over the weekend across the trade area and there was no price changes again this week. All trades reported were steady from last reported prices. Demand moderate.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa steady to weak. Very good demand for high quality, high feed value tested hay, only moderate demand for lower quality hay. Very good demand remains for corn stalks and straw as supplies of bedding are rather limited. Hay buyers are being more price conscious currently than they were earlier in the winter.
Texas—In the Feb. 21 report, hay trades are steady. Hay demand is moderate at best, with most producers feeding less than in years past due to mild winter weather. North, central, and east Texas continue to deal with mud which has slowed fieldwork.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 21 report, compared to last week, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Many reporting contacts have several loads of hay in the barn waiting for trucks to haul to their new location. Trucking has been slow in several areas due to I-25 and I-80 have been closed several times this winter.
