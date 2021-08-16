Colorado—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand good on horse hay, moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. According to the USDA NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for week ending Aug. 1, the second cutting of alfalfa is 67% harvested, third cutting 8% harvested with stored feed supplies rated 13% very short, 27% short, 47% adequate, and 13% surplus.
Missouri—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. A pretty mild week around the state. It seems to just be a temporary break though as temperatures are expected to heat back up next week. Given that is August and grass is still green however most farmers are pretty happy. Hay piles are full and there is plenty of hay for sale although currently not much buying being done.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week, alfalfa sold fully steady to $5 higher, Grass hay steady. Ground and delivered hay steady. Demand is very good for all bales of forage. Several contacts are planning on going up on price next week as there has been a lot of out of state interest on the local market. Nebraska and surrounding states remain dry to very dry and forage is in short supply. Many contacts are planning on baling cornstalks and anything else they can wrap up to sell down the road. Many rumors of extremely high-priced or sold large rounds of alfalfa hay in the central part of the state. But large, longtime contacts cannot confirm the price rumors. Hay market will continue to get strength to the market until widespread rain or winter snow prevails.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to the last report on July 23, quality hay trade has slowed in most areas. With continued moisture and cooler temperatures there has been an ample supply of hay, making it a buyers market. With widespread rainfall across the state, production will continue, with many expecting a fifth cutting of alfalfa this year. Many producers are yielding less and lower quality hay. Grinding alfalfa prices dropped $10 per ton, while grass hay prices remain mostly steady. With low milk prices, dairies are switching to cheaper alternatives for the rations such as straw and silage.
Texas—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Producers in the South are still having a hard time laying down hay due to excessive moisture in the fields and frequent rain storms. A lot of off grade hay with some stripe in it is on the market due to excessive rains while producers were bailing in all regions. As a result, grinding quality or off grade hay has cheapened up due to excess supply. However, premium to supreme hay is getting harder to come by and is expected to remain firm into the foreseeable future. Due to limited sales this report will be released bi-weekly and next report will be released Aug. 20.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady to $20 lower. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are finished with the fourth cutting. The eastern part of the state are starting the fourth cutting. The northern part of the state are starting the third cutting. Many hay farmers are behind due to earlier wet conditions.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain firm. Very good demand remains for all classes and types of hay. The drought rages on across South Dakota, there has been some rain but not drought busting rain that is desperately needed. Third cutting of alfalfa is taking place this week but tonnage looks to be short again which is keeping demand for hay very high. The quality of alfalfa has been very high but the tonnage is greatly reduced. Temps remain in the 90s and forecasted to carrying into next week as well across the state. Cattle producers are selling yearling off grass earlier than normal and are trying to stretch their grass enough to keep from having to further sell down their cowherds.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold steady to $10 higher. Alfalfa cubes steady and 15% sun-cured alfalfa pellets, $10 higher. Straw sold $5 higher. Demand was very good for all baled hay. Several contacts have all their third cutting of hay sold even though they have not baled it. Many contacts have decided to go for tonnage instead of quality on their third cutting of alfalfa. Barley is getting cut with some fields uneven due to heat and lack irrigation water. Spotty rain showers in some areas in the west. Most areas remain dry. Some irrigation districts are thinking of turning off the water earlier than normal this fall.
Montana—In the Aug. 6 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold fully steady. Demand was very good for all hay on offer. Many producers are starting to wrap up second cutting and some are beginning to sell. Most producers have sold out of first cutting. Producers continue to report long waiting lists of people looking for hay. Many are already supplementing hay as pasture and range conditions continue to deteriorate. Many ranchers are opting to sell cows instead of pay for hay at these levels. Spotty rain showers over the last few days were a welcomed sight, however without significant rainfall its too little too late for many producers and ranchers. Demand from horse hay buyers is also very good.
