HAY

Colorado—In the June 29 report, compared to last report, trade activity very light on good demand. First cutting hay is still struggling to get put into a bale in most regions, while the San Luis Valley has been fighting for dew to put up hay. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the July 6 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are firm. The hay market continues to be active with demand far outpacing supplies. Some rain fell in parts of the state. This could be enough to save a grain crop, but pastures as well as grain fields will need a shift in the weather pattern and much more rain to really change overall conditions. Culling of livestock is becoming common as there just isn’t enough feed and cost of feeding now till perhaps next spring just don’t pencil out any profit.

