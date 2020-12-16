Colorado—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate, mostly on stable hay, farm and ranch hay, with little activity on dairy hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand on stable quality hay. Trade activity moderate in the San Luis Valley on hay going to out of state dairies. Trade activity light on good demand for southwest Colorado on stable hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas for stable and retail hay.
Kansas—In the Dec. 15 report, hay market prices were steady, demand remained strong and movement was down a bit. Alfalfa continues to strengthen, across the state, and is hard to find according to contributors in the southwest. Precipitation was scant for most areas, with a few exceptions of locally heavier snows.
Missouri—In the Dec. 10 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and hay prices are mostly steady. The state saw some fairly large temperature swings this week with some unseasonably warm days. Lack of moisture as of late however has prevented any mud so that is perhaps one bright side. Hay feeding and movement is slowly increasing as the days pass. Several of the neighboring states to the west, which have been very dry, are seeing much more active markets and lower supplies especially of higher quality hay. High grain cost is also affecting the feasibly of supplementing lower quality forage as well.
Montana—In the Dec. 11 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to $10 higher. Hay saw slightly increases in price this week as ranchers continue to buy hay for winter needs. Round supplies are getting tight and prices have been converging with square prices over the last couple weeks. Several producers are currently selling rounds and squares of the same quality for the same price. The weather has been very mild over the past few weeks which has helped curb the need to feed cattle. Hay continues to ship south into Wyoming and some into Colorado, especially out of locations south of I-90. This continues to eat away at available supplies. Drought conditions fell over the last few weeks. Currently 32.02% of the state is in moderate drought or worse.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to last week alfalfa sold steady to $5 higher. Ground and delivered hay, dehydrated pellets and grass hay sold steady. Local and out of state demand was good. Quite a few loads of hay were bought this week as dry weather pattern prevails. Some cattlemen continue to buy hay just incase they have to feed their cow herds a little longer than normal next spring.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 3 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains at a somewhat slow pace, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent moisture and above average expected temperatures has wheat pastures in good grazing conditions and cow-calf operators extending there pasture grazing and little need for new hay until a hard freeze hit the trade area. Demand remains light to moderate.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 11 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay mostly, grass hay not tested, straw and corn stalks not tested. Very few reported sales this week. Very mild weather is continuing across the trade region which is lessening the need for supplemental feeding of beef cows. Good demand remains for dairy hay, light to moderate for other types of hay. The open weather is allowing beef cows to graze corn stalk fields East River while West River cows run out on grass without the need for supplemental hay.
Texas—In the Dec. 11 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firming up in all regions, as the higher quality hays are becoming more scarce. There are still large quantities of off grade hay on the market. Temperatures have been abnormally mild for this time of year. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions have intensified and expanded in the Panhandle and Central Texas where both long and short-term precipitation shortfalls exist. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be Dec. 23.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to last week, all reported forage products sold steady. Demand was good to very good for hay to stay in the local trade area. Dry weather continues and many livestock owners continue to procure part loads and load lots of hay. An abrupt weather change was recorded Dec. 10 as temperatures dropped from 60s to the mid 30s overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.