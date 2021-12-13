Colorado—In the Dec. 9 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady this period. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Dec. 7, areas of the region—including the eastern plains of Colorado—saw widespread degradation in response to anomalously warm temperatures, short-term precipitation deficits, declining soil moisture levels, and elevated evaporative demand across the region. Moreover, impact reports from eastern Colorado are yielding concerns by producers about winter wheat stands as well as declining pasture and range conditions. According to the latest USDA Colorado Crop Progress report, pasture and range conditions were rated 40% very poor to poor.
Missouri—In the Dec. 9 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. The weather swings have continued this week as Mother Nature just doesn’t seem to know what season it is anymore. Some farmers are starting to feed a little hay as stockpiled pastures dwindle especially those that were running cattle at near capacity levels. Lack of extreme cold and any winter moisture however is keeping feeding needs to a minimum as cattle aren’t burning a lot of energy to keep warm. Most farmers don’t really seem to mind unrolling or setting a bale or two out given hay piles are full and it is mid-December.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 9 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. In the Platte Valley region, alfalfa ground and delivered prices steady. Alfalfa hay offered to buyers at the same price levels as the prior week. In western Nebraska, alfalfa ground and delivered prices unchanged. In eastern Nebraska, prices steady on small squares of alfalfa and on small squares and large rounds of brome hay. Chances of moisture in the forecast have stalled trading in some regions of the state. Hay producers are expecting trade to pick up as winter weather arrives and the New Year gets closer.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 2 report, compared to the last report Nov. 12, hay continues to be steady for much of the state with good demand, while movement is beginning to raise more. Feed cost are still high, which causes hay to remain the main feed resource for the producer. Conditions continue to be dry in most of the state according to the Mesonet. Next report will be released Dec. 17.
Texas—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. High quality hay continues to be in short supply due to excessive moisture during the growing season. As a result, lower quality forages are abundant because of hay either being rained on or producers to be late getting to the hay due to moisture in the fields. After excessive rains during the growing season the weather has turned off warmer and drier throughout the fall and winter months. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, The La Niña pattern is expected by the National Weather Service to continue through March 2022, with forecaster consensus anticipating it to remain in place through April-June before finally dissipating. Next report will be released Dec. 24.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay firm. Very good demand for high feed value testing alfalfa hay, good demand for all other qualities as supplies of all types and qualities of hay are much more limited this year than has been seen in recent years. More normal temps this week with snow arriving late week, bringing some desperately needed moisture to western parts of the state.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 9 report, compared to last week, pellet prices in the east remained steady while hay trade was inactive. In western Wyoming, trade is light on good demand. Prices steady on 3-tie small squares of alfalfa. Alfalfa large squares $10 lower. Barley hay steady.
Montana—In the Dec. 10 report, compared to last week, comparable hay trades sold at steady prices. Demand continues to be good to very good, however trade activity and stock are very light. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is in moderate drought or worse; 92.82% of the state is in severe drought or worse; 68.16% of the state is in extreme drought or worse; 33.10% of the state is in an exceptional drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.