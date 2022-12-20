HAY

Colorado—In the Dec. 8 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay with market prices steady. Buyers for feedlot and dairy hay are indicating they have enough hay bought to get to next hay season with little supply available. Hay that is available is coming with a hefty price tag.

Missouri—In the Dec. 15 report, compared to last report, hay movement remains good, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Most everyone is feeding a near full diet to livestock now and with the extreme cold weather predicted during late December those that aren’t will be.

