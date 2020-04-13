Colorado—In the April 2 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Iowa—For the reporting period March 16 to 27, compared to last report, prices on supreme alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady to weak.
Kansas—Hay market trade slow; Prices steady. Most producers report demand as light with a few isolated increases in deliveries and some have been busy spraying for aphids and weevil. Conversations also revolved around how the hay market is reacting to the slowdown of ethanol production.
Missouri—In the April 2 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are steady. Hay season is officially under way as reports from several southern states of hay cutting taking place.
Montana—According to the April 3 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold steady. Demand was light to moderate again this week. Market activity was mostly slow. Hay continues to move from previous sales. Very few new sales occurred this week.
Nebraska—In the April 2 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay, ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets sold steady. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets in the east sold steady, Platte Valley $20 higher. Buyer inquiry improved in the last seven days especially, from feedlots snooping around for grinding type forages.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the April 2 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Rainfall continues across the trade area again this week and has hampered hay trade and movement. Producers are about a month way from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
South Dakota—In the April 3 report, compared to last week, very few reported sales this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Best demand remains for high testing dairy quality hay as those supplies are limited. Pressure remains on the lower quality hay as much market uncertainty exists for cattle producers. Large offerings at the area hay auctions again this week.
Texas—In the April 3 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions, except the south were trades were firm. Hay demand in south Texas remains very good with prices staying firm as hay supplies continue to shorten.
Wyoming—In the April 2 report, compared to last week baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady. Demand and buyer inquiry was good as the snow lingers on in some areas of the state. Some contacts that are sold out of hay continue to look for hay from other producers to fill orders that keep coming in on small squares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.