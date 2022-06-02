Colorado—In the May 26 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade inactive for dairy and feedlot hay markets. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady to $1 lower per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for May 24, two inches or more of precipitation fell across southern and eastern parts of central Colorado. Parts of northeast Colorado received less than half an inch of precipitation. In Colorado, moderate to extreme drought contracted where it was wet, while severe and extreme drought expanded where it was dry.
Missouri—In the May 26 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm, supplies are light to moderate but will increase as more hay is baled in the coming weeks, demand is moderate. Another week with limited days for field work as on and off rains continue to fall across the state. Despite this farmers have made impressive progress over the last couple of weeks. As of May 23, hay harvest for both alfalfa and other hay are slightly ahead of the five year average now. Spring planting for both corn and beans are a couple points behind the five year average. There continues to be what seems like more than usual interest in hay for this time of year, a lot being equine owners looking to get needs contracted early.
Nebraska—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was light to moderate. Wide array of weather pattern across the state in the last seven days. Some areas have had rain, hail, and freezing temperatures or a combination of all. Reports from hay contacts in the west saying there were several pivots of alfalfa that had been hailed out for the first cutting. Some fields will be harrowed or clipped to get the next cutting to grow. It’s hard to know how many tons of first cutting has been affected from the odd late May weather that has occurred across the state. One bright side is the drought monitor has been decreased in several areas of Nebraska from the recent rains. Some dehydrated operators are thinking of starting at the end of this week on first cutting. Some producers in the eastern area say most alfalfa is in the bud stage and are getting equipment ready to start next week if field conditions are ready.
Oklahoma—In the May 20 report, compared to the last report, hay continues to sell off the old crop as they try to prepare for the new crop. The much-needed moisture continues to move across the state of Oklahoma which has helped and hurt parts of Oklahoma trying to prepare for their new crop. Moisture has helped crop production in western Oklahoma but unfortunately has hindered parts of the east by receiving too much rain in a short amount of time. Due to the having so much rain it has slowed down production in the east. Positive note the rain has allowed the parts of central and eastern Oklahoma to be out of the drought conditions. Western Oklahoma is still in much-needed rain to help crops to grow from hay, wheat, and water to fill ponds for cattle. Western Oklahoma continues to be the extreme to exceptional drought conditions. Next report will be released June 3.
Texas—In the May 27 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm to $10 higher in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. However, some beneficial rains fell across much of the state over the last week ranging from a few tenths to 2 and a half inches. Most of first cutting is up in south Texas. However, 64 percent of the state is still listed in the D0-D4 category, but an 8 percent increase was noted extreme to exceptional category. Next report will be released June 10.
New Mexico—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade very active, demand very good. The southern and eastern part of the state are in the second cutting. Central region are done with the first cutting. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico with no moisture in sight. Fires raging in parts of the Gila Mountains.
South Dakota—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay rather steady. Very good demand remains for high testing, dairy quality hay. Turnout time is here for beef cattle producers as the recent rains and warm weather has the grass green and growing. There has been good moisture in the East River area but West River is still showing severe to extreme drought.
Wyoming—In the May 19 report, compared to two weeks ago, the only test on the market was on alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets and both commodities sold steady. Some livestock owners continue to look for hay to buy. Some talk of what new crop alfalfa will be in the 2022 growing season. Old rule of thumb uses the last established market and go up or down from there. Per NASS, the condition on alfalfa hay fair to good 90% last year 84% so thing are looking a tick better this year for the alfalfa crop. Next report will be released June 2.
Montana—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay was moderate to good this week. Hay sales were very light this week as ranchers continue to buy on an as need basis. Rain is forecasted for much of eastern and central Montana over the weekend and early next week, however many report very dry conditions continue especially along the eastern rocky mountain front. Some ranchers who have the ability are turning out cows early in order to stop feeding high priced hay. However, many who run cows on CRP and Forest service land can’t turn out until June 15. Cooler than normal temperatures continue to slow the growth of first cutting. Traditionally hay is starting to be cut around the last week of May or the first of June, but this year hay is behind schedule as most say first cutting wont start until around the 10th of June at the earliest. Discussions of new crop contracts continue to occur and many have hay priced in the $240-250/ton range in the stack but no confirmed takers have been found thus far.
