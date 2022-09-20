Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 1.40.48 PM.png

Colorado—In the Sept. 15 report, trade activity was moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Feedlots are putting offers on hay with a few sellers accepting. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 11, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 70%, fourth cutting 15%. Stored feed supplies were rated 15% very short, 18% short, 61% adequate, and 6% surplus.

Missouri—In the Sept. 15 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are listed at 38% very short to short, 62% adequate, and 0% surplus. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Fall can certainly be felt in the air now. Some farmers are still making hay although it’s not the easiest to dry down with the wet nights and cooler air. Pastures conditions are mostly unchanged for the week as of the latest crop condition report.

