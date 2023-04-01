HAY

Colorado—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for dairy hay. Few trades on horse hay. Demand good to very good.

Missouri—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Hay feeding is decreasing with each passing day as cattle start to chase grass, but some sun is needed before grass can really get ahead of grazing pressure. It continues to be extremely wet across the state. There has been little to no field work completed at this time. An ever so small number of pastures and hay fields have been fertilized but so far there hasn’t been enough dry time to make for any rush on buggies yet.

