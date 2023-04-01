Colorado—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for dairy hay. Few trades on horse hay. Demand good to very good.
Missouri—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Hay feeding is decreasing with each passing day as cattle start to chase grass, but some sun is needed before grass can really get ahead of grazing pressure. It continues to be extremely wet across the state. There has been little to no field work completed at this time. An ever so small number of pastures and hay fields have been fertilized but so far there hasn’t been enough dry time to make for any rush on buggies yet.
Nebraska—In the March 23 report, compared to last report, bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa steady to $10 lower. Ground and delivered cornstalks steady to $10 lower. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets $10 higher, dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady. Round bales of cornstalks steady. Demand was very good for all hay products. Supplies are getting tight in most areas. However, some bales of hay are hitting the market as some cattlemen think they have enough to get them to summer grass. Plus, many of these cattlemen have pivots of alfalfa or other forages they can bale throughout the 2023 growing season.
Oklahoma—In the March 17 report, compared to the last report, hay is getting tighter. The supply of hay continues to get lower. Over the past two weeks, the hay trade remains steady. Oklahoma continues to see last year’s crop being sold as they try and finish out this winter. Oklahoma did receive some moisture, but not enough to change the drought monitor. Next report will be released March 31.
Texas—In the March 24 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last few weeks. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and dried out the soil. Soil profiles continued to dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released April 7.
South Dakota—In the March 24 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay steady. Warmer temps this week allowed snow to begin melting and caused very soft ground conditions. Farm yards and country gravel roads are very soft and muddy, some roads are nearly impassable until the ground freezes at night. Very good demand for all classes and qualities of hay. Very good demand for bedding as livestock producers are having to use a lot to keep their stock comfortable during this wet and cold winter.
New Mexico—Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the March 24 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sales sold fully steady. Livestock owners continue to pick up small square bales from area producers. Especially in the west where there are several inches of snow on the ground. Most of the snow is melted in the eastern side of the state letting cattle graze in winter pastures.
Montana—In the March 24 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay remains good to very good for light offerings. Ranchers continue to search and buy hay on an as need basis. Larger quantities of hay continue to be bought at a discount to single or partial loads. Additional snowfall is forecasted for central and southern Montana this weekend. Many ranchers are busy calving and some are looking for emergency loads of straw as mud and snow continues to keep pens dirty. Additional snow continues to eat away at the drought.
