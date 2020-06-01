Colorado—In the May 21 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay inactive as they receive previously contracted hay. Northeast Colorado will begin harvesting alfalfa for haylage next week and baled hay will be shortly after. Southeast Colorado started harvesting 1st cutting alfalfa and triticale for hay.
Iowa—In the May 12 report for the reporting period of April 27 to May 8, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady.
Kansas—In the May 26 report, the hay market trade was slow; demand light as most of the activity is on previously contracted hay. Reports are coming in that alfalfa hay is hitting the ground, but tonnages are lower due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions.
Missouri—In the May 21 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are mostly steady. Historically there would be a lot of hay getting baled this weekend but that doesn’t look to be likely this year. The southern half of the state saw more rains this week making it hard to even wrap hay.
Montana—In the May 22 report, compared to the last week alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady on very light movement. Many ranchers have turned out cows for the summer and demand as a result is very light. Producers seem content with holding on to hay supplies as abnormally dry conditions continue. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. Next report release will be June 12.
Nebraska—In the May 21 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate for alfalfa and ground hay going to feedlots. Most alfalfa producers are hoping they can start cutting alfalfa in the very near future. However, there has been a few fields cut in the eastern side of the state that will be made into pellets.
New Mexico—In the May 22 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady to $10 higher. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern regions are in the second cutting. The eastern region are almost done with their first cutting.
Oklahoma—In the May 21 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement remains slow but is beginning to move. Few early prices are reportedly lower but producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult. Most everyone has their first cutting of alfalfa done. Dairy hay is extremely slow as cutbacks are taking place in that industry as well.
South Dakota—In the May 22 report compared to last week, too few sales of any class of hay to make market comparisons. Demand moderate currently. Cool, cloudy weather this week is hampering the growth of alfalfa. Producers that have normally begun their first cutting on Memorial Day weekend report that alfalfa is not yet ready. Area hay auctions continue to see large offerings of lower quality hay.
Texas—In the May 22 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions. Texas’ hay season has been a mixed bag for producers with results heavily dependent on Mother Nature and timing. The spring has been atypical in most regions with cooler than normal nighttime temperatures slowing hay growth. As a result, tonnages have been lighter than normal for the majority of the state delayed to closer to the first of June instead of the end of May.
Wyoming—In the May 22 report, compared to last week, baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a light test. Some areas in the East and West have been irrigating this past week with more dry areas popping up each week. Some producers that own cattle have stopped selling hay as they are going to keep it just in case it continues to be abnormally dry this year.
