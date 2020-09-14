Colorado—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity and demand good for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado corn silage harvest has begun and the region is finally getting relief as the daily temp highs are moving downward. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Few trades in Southwest Colorado on horse hay. Trade inactive in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Iowa—For the Sept. 1 report, which included prices for the week ending Aug. 28, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Sept. 8 report, the hay market trade was slow to moderate, with more hay moving this past week. Alfalfa prices firmed up a bit for southwest and south-central region grinding hay and alfalfa ground and delivered, while grass prices remained steady.
Missouri—In the Sept. 3 report, hay supplies are heavy and demand and movement is light. The arrival of September brought some much needed rain to many areas of the state. A break in the heat and cooler weather was also much welcomed. Other than weather not much has changed as far as hay business goes. There is still some hay being baled.
Montana—In the Sept. 4 report, compared to last week, hay sold generally steady. A larger volume of hay sold this week as some producers made large sales. Demand for rained on, poorer quality hay is mostly light and many buyers continue to search for a home for that class of hay. High quality hay continues to sell on mostly moderate to good demand. Dry conditions continue across much of the state, with 14.63% of the state now under some level of drought. Producers are on second or third cutting depending on elevation. Straw sales are starting to be seen. Demand is light to moderate.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, all reported baled forages sold steady. Ground and delivered hay in the west sold $10 higher. Contacts stated phones a tick more active this week as prospective buyers are seeking out the cost and type of hay available. Best demand for hay has been in the western areas. It’s dry in various areas from east to west and south to north. Spotty areas look like a garden and other areas not so lucky. Several farmer/feeders are busy cutting silage across the state. Most contacts finishing up on third cutting alfalfa with some producers in the east getting a second cutting of brome hay this summer
New Mexico—In the Sept. 4 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade slow to moderate, demand moderate. The southern region are finishing their fifth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also finishing fifth cutting. North central region are in their fourth cutting. Most of the state remain extremely dry.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to two weeks ago, all classes of hay trade continues to be extremely slow due to recent heavy rains and cooler than average temperatures having producers hoping and preparing for a second cutting of bermuda grass later this fall. Alfalfa trade also has been extremely slow and getting cheaper as many dairies continue to look for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay . Demand mostly light.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 4 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain steady. Very good demand for high quality, high relative feed value hay for dairies, more moderate demand for lower qualities and for grass hay. The dry weather has allowed for producers to put up a very high quality fourth cutting of alfalfa, some areas did not make a fourth however due to the lack of rain.
Texas—In the Sept. 4 report,compared to the last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas. Hotter than average temperatures and shortened precipitation in all regions have temporarily increased demand in the hay market, which has slightly firmed up prices in most regions. Trading activity has been mostly moderate, on moderate demand. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be Sept. 18.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand was good to very good in some locations. Most of the state remains dry to very dry. Pastures are getting short with several reports that they never greened up this summer. Some producers are half or better done with third cutting in the east with producers in the west getting ready for second. Quite a lot of the hay has been staying within the state this year. Some loads continue to head out of state.
