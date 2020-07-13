Colorado—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Northeast Colorado second cutting alfalfa harvest underway, while oat hay harvest will begin soon. Southeast Colorado is still battling extreme drought as they are beginning to harvest second cutting alfalfa. Emergency grazing is being allowed on CRP grass in an attempt to retain cow herds. In the San Luis Valley, dairy quality alfalfa beginning to trade on new crop with prices firm due to drought conditions in northern New Mexico.
Iowa—In the June 23 report for the reporting period of June 8 to 19, compared to last report, prices on all classes of hay steady to weak.
Kansas—In the July 7 report, the hay market trade was slow and demand light. Alfalfa price firmed up again this past week due to the pressure of the worsening drought.
Missouri—In the July 3 report, haying slowed some this week as weather was not as favorable for cutting hay. Still no widespread rains across the state but there was areas that received some heavy down pours. Hay prices are mostly steady. The supply of hay is moderate to heavy, and demand is light.
Montana—In the June 26 report, not enough new crop hay has sold to fully establish the market. Demand was mostly good. Old crop hay sold sharply higher as demand from buyers from drought stricken areas in central Wyoming increased hay prices. Early hay yields have been lower than normal as produces site dry conditions along with weevils and grasshoppers as the leading causes. Next report will be July 10.
Nebraska—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. All contacts stated phones have been busy the last few days on what is available for purchase. Limits loads have moved here and there as the report shows. Some producers are on second cutting of alfalfa. Some grass hay producers have been across some hay meadows they have not hayed in a couple of years.
New Mexico—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern regions are in their third cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also in their third cutting. Rain reported in parts of the state but some areas still remain mostly dry.
Oklahoma—In the July 2 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement has slowed down quite a bit over the week, mostly cow hay and small squares are moving still. Wheat hay across the state is and or has been harvested. Producers are reporting that old crop hay is mostly cleaned up. Small square bales of grass hay continues to move at a rapid pace.
South Dakota—In the July 2 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay fully steady. Good to very good demand from dairies looking for high testing alfalfa, more moderate for other qualities and types of hay. Many hay producers making their second alfalfa cutting this week.
Texas—In the July 2 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all regions going into the holiday weekend. Lack of moisture and above normal temperatures have expanded the drought area in the Panhandle and west Texas. Poor pasture conditions in the Panhandle and the west has many producers culling deeper into their herds as supplemental feeding has become the new norm.
Wyoming—In the July 2 report, compared to last week all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand improved this week across the state with quite a lot of hay moving in the western areas. Some hay is going to local cattlemen with other loads going out of state. Some producers have started to on second cutting of alfalfa.
