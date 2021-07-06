Colorado—In the June 24 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand. New crop hay in northeast Colorado starting to move on firm prices. Buyer interest on horse quality small squares is picking up, though trades are limited. According to the USDA NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for week ending June 20, alfalfa hay first cutting harvested is 79 percent, second cutting 1 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 13 percent very short, 22 percent short, 59 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the June 24 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. Heavy rains and storms across parts of the state made haying more difficult this week. By no means was rain wide spread but the areas that got hit were hit hard. Fields of hay, corn and wheat; nearly ready to harvest; looked as if it had been steam rolled due to high winds and several inches of rain in a short amount of time. USDA reports June 21 didn’t seem to show quite the progress that was expected with hay harvest over the previous week and didn’t really seem to match coffee shop talk and what was seen up and down the roads around the state, but as history has shown occasionally no matter how hard we try occasionally we blow it, and although official this could have been one of those cases.
Nebraska—In the June 24 report, compared to last week, asking prices on ground and delivered alfalfa in central Nebraska steady to $15 higher and steady on ground and delivered corn stalks. Platte Valley steady on ground and delivered alfalfa, $5 to $10 higher on ground and delivered corn stalks. Western Nebraska ground and delivered prices steady. Prices mostly steady in eastern Nebraska. Dry conditions have producers looking to ask more for meadow grass hay due to lower yield expectations.
Oklahoma—In the June 24 report, there was no recent test for a comparison of trends, however a higher undertone is noted. Hay movement has been slow but is beginning to pick up. Weather has quickly turned hot and dry in parts of the state causing spring grasses to peter out. This dry weather has also stopped production of alfalfa, while other areas are waiting for dry weather to get hay out of the field. Demand for grinding hay is very good as grain prices remain high and users looking for a cheaper source of protein. Wheat hay has been limited this year as wheat prices trending higher making it somewhat more profitable to harvest the grain than in years past.
Texas—In the June 25 report, compared to the last report, new crop prices are mostly firm. Temperatures have been near average across most of the state, but above average in the Panhandle. The southern region received some moisture from Hurricane Claudette. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, good hay yields were reported in the central and east. First cutting is underway in the south moisture permitting, some low lying fields are still to wet to get equipment in. Pastures look good over most of the state, but without moisture soon the Panhandle and west are expected to degrade quickly. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be July 8.
New Mexico—In the June 25 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Beardless wheat steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are finishing the 3rd cutting. The eastern part of the state finished the 2nd cutting. The northern part of the state are starting on the second cutting. Triple digit temperatures continue in parts of the state. Scattered rain in some areas.
South Dakota—In the June 25 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Drought conditions have intensified over the last two weeks as the temps remained high and rains have been very spotty as many areas have received nothing. The hot and dry conditions make for quick curing of hay but tonnage of second cutting alfalfa is greatly reduced. Reports of half of the normal tonnage for a second cut to basically nothing. The wheat crop is poor and many producers are choosing to bale up their wheat as hay supplies are extremely short. The drought is over a huge geographical area which has pushed hay prices to high levels and cattle producers are choosing to sell their herds down to stretch their grass and winter feed supplies. Demand is very good but there is a limit to how high hay can get before cattle producers just liquidate.
Wyoming—In the June 17 report, compared to last week, sun-cured pellets and hay cubes sold steady. No recent quote on baled hay but a higher undertone was noted. Most producers are just getting started with first cutting of hay across the region. One confirmed sale on top quality horse hay getting shipped out of state. Hot, dry and windy weather continues across the state. Producers stated phones have been busy as prospective buyers are getting on the list to procure hay. Next report will be July 1.
Montana—In the June 25 report, compared to two weeks ago, no accurate comparisons can be made this week as producers switch from old crop sales to new crop sales. Demand was very good this week on moderate to heavy supplies. Market activity this week was very active with receipts moving through the market place in rapid fashion. Dry conditions have ranchers buying up hay to secure supplies. Hay prices for new crop hay are sharply higher than last year and availability is already tight. Many producers report having a waiting list of willing buyers. Drought conditions are also impacting hay supplies as many acres of dryland hay is so dried out it is not worth cutting. Additionally, grasshoppers have made a return in eastern and central Montana and are reeking havoc on what limited dryland hay is available. Dry conditions did make for excellent weather to put up hay and hay quality has been reported as much higher than usual for first cutting.
