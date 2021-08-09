Colorado—In the July 29 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand good on horse hay, moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Recent rains in the southwest and San Luis Valley has improved drought classifications. Northwest Colorado remains mostly in the D4 drought classification according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Forecasted rain this coming weekend will be scattered across the state. According to the USDA NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for week ending July 25, the second cutting of alfalfa is 57% harvested, third cutting 3% harvested with stored feed supplies rated 14% very short, 22% short, 53% adequate, and 11% surplus.
Missouri—In the July 29 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. As July comes to a close, farmers are dealing with extremely hot temperatures not totally uncommon but also never enjoyed. The mercury approached triple digits but no reports of it actually making it there. On a plus side the state continues to mostly drought free with only a very tiny spot in the Ozark hills noted as abnormally dry on the latest drought monitor. Despite the fact most farmers are believed to be done haying there was actually quite a bit of haying being reported in some areas this week.
Nebraska—In the July 29 report, compared to last week, demand continues to remain good as rain showers have been scarce and spotty. Trade remained active and competitive and alfalfa and grass hay sold steady to firm. Ground and delivered forages sold mostly steady. Most alfalfa producers are between the second and third cutting. Drying conditions are encouraging firm prices throughout the market.
Oklahoma—In the July 23 report, compared to last report July 8, hay trade remains steady in most areas with some areas slowing. Many producers are moving hay to their yearly buyers, but day to day trade has slowed down. With the recent rainfall and warmer temperatures there has been an increase in the hay supply, which is slowing the demand for some of the higher quality hay. Many producers have completed their third cutting of alfalfa, and with the recent moisture they are looking to have a good fourth cutting soon. Hay trade for the dairy market and grinding hay has slowed some with silage coming in soon. The weather is expected to be warmer and mostly dry in the coming week.
Texas—In the July 23 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to weak. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Cattle producers have taken advantage of improved grazing and have followed the market signals to hold onto their calves through the fall as long as the pastures permit. However, hay producers have noted increased inquiries into hay for fall and winter delivery but they have not been able to settle in on a price just yet. Hay yields are looking good across the state but areas across the south have been slow to get first cutting out due to excessive moisture in the fields. Cooler than average temperatures coupled with increased moisture has created a influx of Army worms in portions of the north, central, east and southern regions of the state. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be Aug. 6.
New Mexico—In the July 30 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Beardless wheat steady. Trade and demand moderate. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are on the fourth cutting. The eastern part of the state are on the third cutting. The northern part of the state are in the second cutting. The north and eastern part of the state continue to dry out with some areas able to get back in the field. Rain damaged hay reported at a discount.
South Dakota—In the July 30 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay firm. Very good demand remains for all classes and types of hay as the drought conditions have persisted through the growing season. There has been some rain since the 4th of July which has helped the growth of alfalfa for a third cutting East River. Dryland hay is very limited amongst much of central and western South Dakota as the hot and dry conditions prevented grass from growing tall enough to make it worth the effort to cut and bale it. There is much concern amongst hay users that supplies will not be adequate this year, this has caused demand to be much greater than it normally is for this time of year. Excessive heat this week further exacerbated the drought conditions as temps rose well above 100 degrees.
Wyoming—In the July 29 report, compared to last week, Trade activity was good on very good demand derived by both in-state and inter-state trade. Many growers are concerned about dry conditions and early water cut-offs/reductions and are becoming more reluctant to sell. Alfalfa cubes and 15% sun-cured alfalfa pellets remain steady. Alfalfa and alfalfa-forage mixes also remain mostly steady.
Montana—In the July 23 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold unevenly steady. Demand good over the past two weeks on light supplies as a lot of producers sold out on 1st cutting and are currently putting up second cutting. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state with increases seen in D3 and D4 categories. Cattlemen that produce hay are not selling with anticipation that they will likely use all the hay they produce for their own herds. Demand from horse hay buyers is also very good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.