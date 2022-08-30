Colorado—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets with prices unchanged on comparable trades. Trade activity moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay as prices slowly continue to increase to match higher RFV values. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Aug. 23, warm, dry conditions continued across the region. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 21, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 95 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 40 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 22 percent very short, 25 percent short, 51 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are light to moderate. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Drought conditions in the state have much improved according to the latest drought monitor. There are still dry areas and still some recovery to be made but conditions and attitudes are no doubt way better than they were a month ago. Many are seeing pastures and hay fields showing some life again and even some hopes of some fall hay in areas, which would be a big win given the overall lower supplies that were made this spring due to the late start of the growing season and fact that many have had to already feed some of that hay.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last week, bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold fully steady. Ground and delivered hay in the Platte Valley steady and in the west sold $35 higher. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets sold steady in the east, steady to $10 higher in the Platte Valley. Buyer inquiry was good. Some hay being sold to out of state buyers in the southern Plains. However, most hay staying in the local trade area of production. Some reports on dryland silage in various areas of the state ranging from 5 to 10 tons per acre, more or less in some areas. Many feedlots are getting started on irrigated silage harvest the end of this week.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to the last report, hay is getting tighter. Farmers and hay producers are beginning to get creative with baling up their milo, soybeans, and corn stalks. The rain did come across the parts of the state which brought cooler temperatures and which we might possibly receive a second cutting. Next report will be Sept. 11.
Texas—In the Aug. 19 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm to $10 higher in all regions. The rains have slowed some supplemental feeding, but we will need more rain to recover droughted out pastures. As a result, hay demand remains strong in all regions. Next report will be released Sept. 2.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices mostly steady. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern and eastern part of the state are finishing the fifth cutting. Some hay producers storing hay for the winter. Heavy rain across the state. Rained on hay reported at discounts.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types of hay and qualities of hay. The hot and dry weather limited the growth of third cutting alfalfa, then high humidity, foggy mornings, and passing showers kept hay from curing quickly and reduced quality. Supplies of high testing dairy hay are more limited this year due to the cool start to spring and the continuation of the drought.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last week, baled hay sold fully steady. Alfalfa cubes sold steady and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold $20 higher. Demand was good for all available forages. Hay producers have not found much resistance at current hay prices as buyers continue to load up for winter needs. Some spotty rain showers reported from Powell contacts. Other areas mostly dry this week. Producers on the east are finishing up on third cutting with producers in the west started on second cutting of hay. Early indicators suggest sugar beet tonnage to be less than normal years and it will take several tons of beat pulp off the market. Also, the sugar content of the beets is lower than normal in many beet fields.
Montana—In the Aug. 19 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was mostly moderate this week. Hay prices are beginning to establish themselves as ranchers are actively buying hay for winter needs. Hay prices are highest in the central and western portions of the state as these have a freight advantage to Washington and Idaho. Demand from western states continues to keep hay prices higher in western Montana. Hay from the Dakotas is starting to be sold into Montana as many ranchers report hay is $150-$175 fob the western Dakotas and is being delivered into Montana for $190-$205. Most hay reported this week was from southern and eastern Montana. Straw demand remains good. Next report will be released Sept. 2.
