HAY

Colorado—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets with prices unchanged on comparable trades. Trade activity moderate on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay as prices slowly continue to increase to match higher RFV values. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Aug. 23, warm, dry conditions continued across the region. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 21, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 95 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 40 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 22 percent very short, 25 percent short, 51 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the Aug. 25 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are light to moderate. Hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Drought conditions in the state have much improved according to the latest drought monitor. There are still dry areas and still some recovery to be made but conditions and attitudes are no doubt way better than they were a month ago. Many are seeing pastures and hay fields showing some life again and even some hopes of some fall hay in areas, which would be a big win given the overall lower supplies that were made this spring due to the late start of the growing season and fact that many have had to already feed some of that hay.

