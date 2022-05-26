Colorado—In the May 19 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade inactive for dairy and feedlot hay markets. Feedlots and dairies in northeast Colorado are bidding on new crop alfalfa, both in standing prices and baled, but no reports of growers accepting current bids. Also, in northeast Colorado, corn silage contracts are reported at $57 per ton standing. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady to $1 lower per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to USDA statistics, in Colorado, 52% of the pasture and rangeland and 45% of the winter wheat were in poor to very poor condition.
Missouri—In the May 19 report, compared to last report, there has been a notable increase in interest and a lot of window shopping going on as it seems many would like to acquire at least some of their next feeding season needs earlier than usual. Although there are still many areas mainly focused on getting corn and beans in the ground, hay season is underway. As of May 16, 12 percent of alfalfa has seen the first cutting and 2 percent of other hay. Those numbers being a week old have likely increased slightly this week. Many of those with grass hay are unlikely to be in much of a hurry however and willing to give up some quality to gain some yields as most fields are very short due to the cooler than average weather and slow start to growth this year. Although there hasn’t been a lot of new crop hay sold prices especially on better quality hay are firm which has been expected due to the huge increase in production cost.
Nebraska—In the May 19 report, compared to last week bales of alfalfa and grass hay steady. Ground and delivered hay steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady to $5 higher. Demand was good from backgrounding and feedlots with light demand from owners of cow-calf pairs as many of those are headed to summer grass. A lot of conversations this week on where new crop hay should cost. Years past most start out where they ended the previous season and adjust up or down from there. Several variables in today’s hay world, in the Panhandle, this week, some hail damage to hay fields. Weather service is calling for a frost or freeze in some areas of the state this weekend. If that happens it will take some tonnage out of the marketplace. Some producers are trying to double crop pivots with short season forages to get more tons of feed for the winter. Spotty rain showers across the state have slowed corn planting. Per NASS pasture and range conditions are rated 17% very poor, 24% poor, 46% fair, 13% good, and 0% excellent.
Oklahoma—In the May 20 report, compared to the last report, hay continues to sell off the old crop as they try to prepare for the new crop. The much-needed moisture continues to move across the state of Oklahoma which has helped and hurt parts of Oklahoma trying to prepare for their new crop. Moisture has helped crop production in western Oklahoma but unfortunately has hindered parts of the east by receiving too much rain in a short amount of time. Due to the having so much rain it has slowed down production in the east. Positive note the rain has allowed the parts of central and eastern Oklahoma to be out of the drought conditions. Western Oklahoma is still in much-needed rain to help crops to grow from hay, wheat, and water to fill ponds for cattle. Western Oklahoma continues to be the extreme to exceptional drought conditions. Next report will be released June 3.
Texas—In the May 13 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. Some beneficial rains fell across north, central, and south Texas. However, areas across the Coastal Bend, Panhandle, and west Texas remain extremely dry. The entire state is experiencing hotter than average temperatures coupled with high winds, which is further depredating soil moisture conditions. Hay production has gotten off to a slow start due to persistent drought across most of the state. Next report will be released May 27.
New Mexico—In the May 20 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices mostly steady to $5 higher in the southern part of the state. Trade very active, demand very good. The southern and eastern part of the state are in the second cutting. Central region are done with the first cutting. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico with no moisture in sight. Fires are raging in parts of the Gila Mountains.
South Dakota—In the May 19 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay rather steady. Very good demand remains for high testing, dairy quality hay. Turnout time is here for beef cattle producers as the recent rains and warm weather has the grass green and growing. Alfalfa is growing as the temps have been warm, first cutting set to begin next week for many producers. Corn planting progress increased dramatically this week, some corn already up. Cattle producers are busy moving cattle to grass, drier conditions still remain west of the Missouri river where more rain is needed.
Wyoming—In the May 19 report, compared to two weeks ago, the only test on the market was on alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets and both commodities sold steady. Some livestock owners continue to look for hay to buy. Some talk of what new crop alfalfa will be in the 2022 growing season. Old rule of thumb uses the last established market and go up or down from there. Per NASS, the condition on alfalfa hay fair to good 90% last year 84% so thing are looking a tick better this year for the alfalfa crop.
Montana—In the May 20 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay was moderate to good this week. Hay continues to move on an as need basis. Many ranchers are turning out cows early in order to stop feeding high priced hay. Rain continues to be seen as yet another system moves across the state bringing rain and snow, along with cooler than normal temperatures. Timely rains continue to improve crop conditions and many producers are expecting first cutting in 2 to 3 weeks in southern and eastern Montana depending on how many warm growing days are seen. New crop hay has started to be offered locally in the $225 to $250/ton range, but no takers were seen so far. According to the drought monitor 83.04% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, down 2.36% from last week; 61.06 % of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 4.22% decrease from last week; 19.10% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, unchanged from last week; 0% of the state is in an exceptional drought, unchanged from last week.
