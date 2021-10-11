Colorado—In the Sept. 30 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady this period. Trade activity moderate on dairy hay. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two week comparison of Colorado, northeastern Colorado saw increasing D0-D2 drought as dry conditions persist. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sept. 26, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 87 percent complete, and fourth cutting 29 percent complete. Corn harvested for silage is at 93 percent complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 8 percent very short, 22 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Sept. 30 report, compared to last report, hay movement is slow although there has been some increased interest noted for small squares from equine interest. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. It is officially fall but coats and jackets quickly got thrown back behind the seats this week as temperatures climbed to near new record highs. A few scattered showers around but as of this report nothing really substantial enough to help dry areas or slow down grain harvest. There are chances in the forecast through the weekend and many have fingers crossed hoping for something before frost arrives and the growing season ends.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 30 report, compared to last week, all reported hay and pellet prices were steady. Another week of moderate demand. Many prospective buyers are busy with harvest and other fall work and have put buying hay on hold for the time being. Some hay haulers have switched to pulling corn trailers and that has slowed hay movement. Light to moderate rain across many areas of the state the last couple of days with decent chances through the weekend. Not many complaining about the rain. Most areas have been dry, and this rain will freshen the dull, and dusty air. Many alfalfa producers have fourth cutting on the ground and some still are waiting to cut, especially out in the Panhandle.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to the last report Sept. 17, quality hay trade remains steady for much of the state with good demand but movement remains slow. Many areas of the state received much needed rainfall this past week. With the growing conditions this year, feeder quality hay is limited on the market. The tight hay supply is keeping prices firm, while many producers make decisions on buying hay or selling cattle. Many producers are still planting wheat, as they wrap up the last of the hay cuttings. Due to limited sales and price changes, next report will be released Oct. 15
Texas—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. Hay trade is picking up some, as livestock producers are beginning to stock up on winter forages. Although the summer was cooler and wetter than normal, the majority of the state is in need of a rain after conditions have become warmer and drier over the last month. Due to limited sales and price changes, next report will be released Oct. 15
New Mexico—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady. Beardless wheat mostly steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern, southwestern, and eastern part of New Mexico are in the sixth cutting. The northern part of the state are finished with the fourth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial amount of low quality hay reported at discount. Heavy rain in some parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 30 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay as the extreme drought has increased the need for supplemental hay. Fourth cutting of alfalfa finished up in those areas lucky enough to get rains later in the summer. Silage harvest is complete, soybean harvest is in full swing and a little dry corn has been combined as well. The weather has stayed on the warm side, for September, allowing crops to mature and dry down quickly without a killing frost yet. Cattle producers in the west are selling calves early, some liquidating cows, as the forage supplies are very short in those regions. Calves are arriving in feedyards which is keeping demand for high quality grass hay very high.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 30 report, compared to last week, most hay sale sold steady, instances sharply higher on small squares. Demand remains very good for all forages. Only one area reporting light rain on this week’s call came from around Riverton. Several hay barns are empty as producers state as soon as hay gets there it leaves. Most lots are sold in 2 to 5 ton increments on the small squares with some going at full semi loads. Some producers in the east are on fourth cutting and on third cutting in the west.
Montana—In the Oct. 1 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. Ranchers are still buying hay for winter needs, however local supplies remain very light as many producers sold out of hay early. Many ranchers are buying hay out of neighboring states and Canada; delivered prices remain from $240-$300. Producers are wrapping up third and starting fourth cutting. High prices have made it beneficial to try for a fourth cutting. Heavy cows supplies are currently being marketed as the value of hay consumed will eclipse the value of cows by the end of winter. Market activity this week was slow to moderate. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in Moderate drought or worse. 100% of the state is in an Severe drought or worse up 1.3% from last week, 65.68% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, up 0.50% from last week. 21.91% of the state is in an exceptional drought up 1.54% from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.