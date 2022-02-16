Colorado—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to last report, trade activity was light to moderate on good demand for horse hay markets. Trade inactive for dairy and feedlot hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady this week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Feb. 8, last week’s snow brought widespread improvements to eastern Colorado including areas of severe and extreme drought. The recent event, combined with above average January snowfall, has left a large swath of snow on the ground and improved soil moisture conditions.
Missouri—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to last report, hay prices were mostly steady. Hay interest is moderate to light as has been the case for a while. The best demand being from smaller volume interest who want a few small squares or a round bale to set out. There is still a lot of round bales setting out in fence rows and most farmers that produce any hay have ample supplies still at this time. The weather roller coaster ride continues in the state. After last week’s winter storm and temperatures on either side of zero the sun returned and much of the state saw 60 again this week. As one can imagine that melted snow and brought the return of mud.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to last week on comparable trades, baled hay and ground/delivered products sold steady. Dehydrated pellets and sun-cured pellets in the Platte Valley sold steady. Demand varied across the state with some hay still available to sell. Some farmer/feeders are holding on to some hay inventory. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Feb. 8, Nebraska and Kansas saw a broad expansion of moderate drought and abnormal dryness. Here, 30-to-90-day precipitation totals rank in the top 5 driest on record. Fires on the rise in these areas and burn bans are going to effect.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 4 report, compared to the last report, winter weather entered the state which allowed the hay market to stay steady. More moisture is still needed to continue to help with the drought conditions and wheat pastures. Thus far, according to the Mesonet for most of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse. In the Oklahoma Panhandle the drought conditions are exceptional, western Oklahoma is in extreme drought, central Oklahoma is mainly in a severe drought, and eastern part of Oklahoma is in a severe drought. Unfortunately, on the 6-to-10-day precipitation outlook map shows Oklahoma is likely to receive below-normal precipitation levels for this time of year. The 6-to-10-day temperature outlook map shows higher-than-normal to normal temperatures are likely for most of the state.
Texas—In the Feb. 4 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Hay trade was limited this week due to winter weather conditions that blanketed the majority of the state. Northern regions received upwards of 2 to 4 inches of snow. While the central, northern, and eastern regions received rain first causing ice to accumulate on the roads. The southeast Region received widespread heavy rain, leading to improvements in ongoing moderate drought and abnormal dryness there according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The majority of the state is still in need of more moisture as drought conditions have expanded in south central and the Panhandle. Next report will be released Feb. 18.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 11 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Very good demand remains for all types and qualities of forage. Much warmer weather this week, which is helping to stretch forage supplies as cattle don’t require as much hay to maintain their body temps. Snow cover is still lacking, except for the northeast corner of the state. Hay supplies are very limited across the state, which is supporting the market. A large supply of corn stalks bales are available. Beef cows are able to stay out on corn stalk fields, or winter pastures, as the winter has been open. Concern remains for the coming growing season as moisture remains scarce.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold mostly steady on a thin test. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Feb. 8, Wyoming saw an expansion of D2 and D3 in the north and west parts of the state as recent warm, dry weather chipped away at seasonal snowpack.
Montana—In the Feb. 11 report, compared to last week, hay sold generally steady. Hay movement was very slow this week. Warm weather and little to no snow curbed feeding needs this past week. A 60 degree day was recorded this week across many locations in southern Montana and along with it high winds are being seen across the state. This has many worried that drought conditions may continue. Demand for hay continues to be very good, however available supplies remain tight. Many producers are completely sold out of hay or are holding on to hay for personal use. Hay continues to be delivered into the state for $315-$345 delivered.
