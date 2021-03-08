Colorado—In the Feb. 25 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand for dairy and stable hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand for stable and retail hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity on previously contracted hay in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas. Southwest Colorado trade activity light on good demand for horse hay.
Missouri—In the Feb. 25 report, prices are steady and demand is moderate. A much more pleasant week of weather throughout the state, as sun shine made temperatures climb. As the days get longer many are counting how many feeding days they expect to be left. This is bringing a fairly decent amount of fair to lower quality round bales to the market as several look to move inventory before this year’s crop season starts.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 25 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay sold fully steady. Ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets steady. Demand was good for all types of bale hay. Producers have fed a lot more hay the last two to three weeks than they had planned on due to the bitter cold and snow-covered grazing fields. Quite a few calls coming through the market news office wondering where they can procure additional loads of mostly alfalfa bales. Most contacts stated they had similar conversations. Most people who are trying to buy hay, are looking for haying needs in the next 60 days or until first cutting arrives.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to the last report Feb. 4, hay trade remains slow, with arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers.
Texas—In the Feb. 19 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are remaining firm across all regions as a winter storm that brought snow, ice, and below freezing temperatures moved through the state this week. Hay demand has increased as ranchers are having to supplement more feed due to the weather. Supplies have continued to tighten as drought like conditions throughout the growing season limited overall yields in state. Additionally, forages in the majority of the state are becoming more scarce as a lot of the hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma has been limited due to drought conditions in those areas as well. A good portion of the hay that is still in storage has already been contracted and is just awaiting delivery. Next report will be released March 5.
Kansas—In the March 2 report, compared to last report, hay market prices were steady for all hay types and demand remains strong for alfalfa, although now that we have warmer weather, the urgency has lessened. As the temperatures rise and days get longer, many are counting the bales they have left in their barns and the number of days to the first green up of pastures, which may prompt some to let loose of inventory they feel they don’t need. Folks are also busy preparing equipment for the 2021 hay season and getting ready to spread fertilizer if they haven’t already.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 26 report, compared to last week, few reported hay sales this week. The weather turned around as temps are drastically warmer, 75 degrees difference between day time highs this week and last week’s overnight lows. Demand mostly moderate for hay, rather light currently for straw and corn stalks. Frozen ground is thawing creating very soft and muddy ground conditions. Temps in the 50s for western SD and 40s and 50s for the eastern side next week.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 25 report, compared to last week, large and small squares of alfalfa and alfalfa/orchard mixed hay sold steady. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes steady. Contacts still receiving calls as livestock owners continue to look for hay. Snow pack, run off and overall dryness are the main topics for the weekly conversation from most contacts. This week, a new topic came up, What will the price be for baled hay on new crop? Many are firm believers that where the end of the season stops on price that is what one ask for the new crop, plus or minus. There are several states in short supply of hay and it is anybody’s guess where the hay price will be in the 2021 growing season.
Montana—In the Feb. 26 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to firm. Hay in North-central Montana has started to tighten as cold weather weights on hay usage. Supplies of feeder type hay are very light. Most producers saved higher quality hay to sale last. Much of this hay is moving at $1 per RFV point. Hay movement was lighter this week as supplies of available hay continue to tighten. Many producers are holding on to hay for personal use or in case of very poor weather and or drought conditions going forward.
