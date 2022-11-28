HAY

Colorado—In the Nov. 17 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate with very good demand for horse hay; prices remained mostly steady. Feedlot hay trades were very light with light demand. Moisture in the northern Plains, while highly beneficial for winter wheat, had a limited immediate effect on the drought situation, leading to only small improvements in the depiction. Farther south, drought continued to gradually worsen in other parts of the region. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Nov. 13, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 96% equivalent to 96% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 21% very short, 35% short, 43% adequate, and 1% surplus. Next report will be released Dec. 1.

Missouri—In the Nov. 17 report, compared to last report, demand for hay and hay movement is moderate. Hay prices are fully steady to slightly firm. The first snow of the year fell for most of the state with some areas receiving two rounds of the white stuff. Three or four inches in a few areas had several farmers rolling out the first hay of the year. There are many however, that have been feeding at least some for a while due to drought that prevented any stockpiling of fall forages. Hay supplies are light to moderate. There is still at this time adequate amounts of hay that can be found and bought although price levels are tough to swallow, even as they still unlikely cover the cost of what production cost this year. Next report will be released Dec. 1.

Download PDF 48_m_0b68.pdf

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.