Colorado—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand. Prices steady on all classes of hay. Small squares of horse hay made up the bulk of activity on the market this week. Growers across the state are expecting sales to increase after Labor Day but are holding out for higher prices. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two week comparison of Colorado, west central and northwestern Colorado continue to see drought category improvement as D3 and D4 categories shrink. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 29, second cutting alfalfa harvested is at 96 percent complete, third 59 percent, and fourth 1 percent complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 22 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 21 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Although still a few weeks from officially arriving, the start of September has people thinking about fall now. The weather sure felt a touch closer to fall as well, nights have been a bit cooler, mornings have been damp, and the high humidity afternoons left at least for the time being. Fall fertilizing could be quite limited this year. As most producers are well aware, prices took a quick and steep climb back in February and have yet to make any retreat.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Many contacts stated not as many calls this week as previous weeks. A lot of silage is getting chopped and a little high moisture corn is starting to come to feed lots taking a little pressure off the hay market within the local trade areas. However, out of state buyers continue to call around trying to procure hay. Fall grazing cornstalks has been a hot item the last couple of weeks as in-state and out of state cattlemen continue to look of fall and winter grazing. Light to moderate rain across many areas of the state the last seven days. Many reports that cane and millet has really grown after the much need rain. These cane fields will be getting cut and baled in the new future. All of these “off” forages will really help with the shortage of available roughages on the market. A lot of conversation on what will the baled cornstalk market be this fall. It’s still up in the air on what a ton of cornstalks will be sitting at the edge of the field.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to the last report on Aug. 20, hay trade remains slow to steady across the state. With hot and dry weather, yields in hay production begins to slow. According to the USDA, hay supplies are tightening, which is expected to cause an increase in prices this fall. Corn harvest has started in many areas across the state as grain prices remain steady to some lower with the hurricane weather slowing down export movements. With higher than normal feed prices expected this fall, producers will be looking for cheaper feed rations. Grinding quality hay has slowed down with the influx of silage. Scattered rain and cooler temperatures are forecasted for the upcoming weekend. Due to limited sales this report will be released bi-weekly. Next report will be released Sept. 17.
Texas—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Hay production has continued in most regions as rain permits. According to the US Drought Monitor, precipitation deficits in the Texas Panhandle during the past 30- to 90-day period led to expansion of areas of abnormally dry, while conditions improved to the south in the Big Bend region where precipitation has been above normal during the past month. According to NOAA NCEI, the May-July 2021 period was the 4th wettest on record in the South Climate Region and the third and fifth wettest May-July period statewide for Texas and Louisiana, respectively. Due to limited sales this report will be released bi-weekly. Next report will be released Sept. 17.
New Mexico—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady to $20 lower. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade and demand moderate. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are in the fifth cutting. In the eastern part of the state the fifth cutting is underway. The northern part of the state are in the fourth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial of low quality hay reported at discount. Light to heavy rain in parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay remains steady. Demand is very good for all qualities and classes of hay as the severe drought conditions have greatly reduced grazing and supplies of forage. Cow-calf operators are already beginning to wean their calves and ship them to market as they try to stretch their feed supplies to keep their cow herd intact to the greatest extent possible. Rain showers have been popping up across the state but as the growing season winds down the damage to forage supplies has already been done. Corn chopping in full swing across the state, which will help cattle producers that are short of feed, especially so in the northern part of the state were a large amount of acres are producing very little grain and are being chopped and sold to neighbors with cattle operations.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 2 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was good for any type of baled forage products. Several calls continue to come from out of state buyers on large and small squares alike. Producers in the eastern part of the state are mostly done with third cutting and those in the western areas are finishing up on second. Both regions should get one more cutting before putting up the haying equipment. Some ditch water was shut off Sept. 1. This will make the fourth cutting rather short in many areas in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.
Montana—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. Spotty rain showers continue to be seen across much of the state. Rain has greened up some locations over the past couple weeks and cooler weather has helped things from drying out so quickly. Hay continues to move as ranchers are trying to secure enough hay to make it to spring. However some ranchers are opting to sell some of their cows instead of buying hay. Ranchers are culling deep this year in order to quell hay needs this winter. This week was one of the more active for hay sales in a number of weeks. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in Moderate drought or worse. 98.7% of the state is in an Severe drought or worse both unchanged from last week. 68.34% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, 4.62% lower than last week. 20.32% of the state is in an exceptional drought, 6.51% higher than last week.
