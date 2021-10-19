Colorado—In the Oct. 14 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady this period. Trade activity light on moderate demand for ranch and feedlot hay. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. In areas where little to no rain fell, drought conditions continue to degrade east of the Front Range across portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska, where many areas have seen drastic deterioration in topsoil moisture in recent weeks. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 10, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 97% complete, and fourth cutting 55% complete. Stored feed supplies were rated 1% very short, 14% short, 70% adequate, and 15% surplus.
Missouri—In the Oct. 14 report, compared to last report, hay prices are mostly steady. There have been a few reports of a little hay being fed, but there is still a moderate to heavy supply of hay, so there shouldn’t be an issue finding some for now. This week is wrapping up with cooler temperatures and more moisture in the ground. Grass had a chance to green up after the couple days of rain and the warmer temperatures before the cold front headed through the state. The latest drought monitor showed about forty percent of the state impacted by some level of drought, a six percent improvement from last week’s report.
Nebraska—In the Oct. 14 report, compared to last week, reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Cornstalk and bean stubble residue along with cattails or rushes are getting baled throughout the fall. Anything that can baled will be, and it will be blended back into a feed ration for livestock.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 14 report, compared to the last report Oct. 1, hay remains steady for much of the state with good demand, but movement continues to remain slow. With the feed cost continuing to raise, hay becomes the main feed resource for the producer. If this continues, we should see an increase of trade in the near future. With low milk prices, dairies have continued to move to cheaper feed rations. We have received much needed rainfall in parts of our state, but according to the Mesonet we are still mainly in a moderate to severe drought in most of the state. Next report will be released Oct. 29.
Texas—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is still a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. The majority of the state could use a rain ahead of winter wheat planting. Next report will be released Oct. 29.
New Mexico—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern, southwestern, and eastern part of New Mexico are finished with the sixth cutting. The central part of the state are finished with the fifth cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter. A substantial amount of low quality hay reported at discount. Cooler temperatures across the state.
South Dakota—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay as the extreme drought has increased the need for supplemental hay. Fourth cutting of alfalfa finished up in those areas lucky enough to get rains later in the summer. Soybean harvest is in full swing and corn harvest has begun as the mild, dry weather continues. Cattle producers in the west are selling calves early, some liquidating cows, as the forage supplies are very short in those regions. Calves are arriving in feedyards which is keeping demand for high quality grass hay very high.
Wyoming—In the Oct. 14 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand is good for all types and classes of hay.
Montana—In the Oct. 15 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay is very good. Many small to medium size ranches have marketed their calves and now have the wherewithal to buy hay for winter needs. Producers report that interest was very good this week as many had calls from across the state searching for feeding quality hay. Supplies of feeding quality hay are very tight as many ranches purchased hay early. Hay continues to deliver into the state from neighboring states and Canada at $240-$300 delivered. Much of this hay is feeder quality hay. A limited amount of third and fourth cutting is still being put up however quantities are limited and many producers say they have a waiting list for this hay. Market activity this week was active on limited offerings. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in moderate drought or worse; 100% of the state is in an severe drought or worse both unchanged from last week. 74.03% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, up 8.35% from last week. 21.92% of the state is in an exceptional drought up 0.01% from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.