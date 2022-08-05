Colorado—In the July 28 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold steady. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for July 26, with the exception of Colorado (which was mostly warmer than normal) and southern Kansas (which was 4 to 8 degrees warmer than normal), temperatures in the High Plains region this week were generally within 2 to 4 degrees of normal. Rainfall occurred in parts of southern, central, and eastern Colorado, locally easing drought conditions in the eastern part of the state. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 24, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 43 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 3 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 31 percent short, 66 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the July 28 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm with asking prices seeing a fair bit of variance from areas that are dry to areas that are not, trucking however adds a fair amount to total cost as fuel is still high. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate to good. Extremely different stories from one end of the state to the other. The intensity of the drought in southern Missouri, as expected, increased tremendously with the release of the latest drought monitor. Nearly twenty percent of the state is now listed in D3 or extreme drought status. A few areas did receive a little rain and they are holding hope the forecast for the next few days and weekend of much cooler weather and some rain pan out. The northern part of the state received significant to excessive rainfall in a very short period of time. The highest reports were around the St. Louis area with one location receiving an official total of more than 11 inches in less than 24 hours breaking several records. Rain of that amount basically just causes floods and does little good. It has seemed the north has received rain about any time they needed it this year and crops look very good. A fair amount of hay moving from the north to the south now.

