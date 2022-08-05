Colorado—In the July 28 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold steady. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for July 26, with the exception of Colorado (which was mostly warmer than normal) and southern Kansas (which was 4 to 8 degrees warmer than normal), temperatures in the High Plains region this week were generally within 2 to 4 degrees of normal. Rainfall occurred in parts of southern, central, and eastern Colorado, locally easing drought conditions in the eastern part of the state. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 24, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 43 percent, and third cutting alfalfa is 3 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 31 percent short, 66 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the July 28 report, compared to last report, hay prices are steady to firm with asking prices seeing a fair bit of variance from areas that are dry to areas that are not, trucking however adds a fair amount to total cost as fuel is still high. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate to good. Extremely different stories from one end of the state to the other. The intensity of the drought in southern Missouri, as expected, increased tremendously with the release of the latest drought monitor. Nearly twenty percent of the state is now listed in D3 or extreme drought status. A few areas did receive a little rain and they are holding hope the forecast for the next few days and weekend of much cooler weather and some rain pan out. The northern part of the state received significant to excessive rainfall in a very short period of time. The highest reports were around the St. Louis area with one location receiving an official total of more than 11 inches in less than 24 hours breaking several records. Rain of that amount basically just causes floods and does little good. It has seemed the north has received rain about any time they needed it this year and crops look very good. A fair amount of hay moving from the north to the south now.
Nebraska—In the July 28 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold fully steady. Demand was sporadic. Sellers are not budging from asking prices and buyers are dragging their feet on procuring loads of hay. Bulk of the hay sales this week went to buyers that were needing hay. Mostly hand to mouth per say on procuring hay at these levels. Tonnage across most of the state is down on the first two cuttings of alfalfa with some producers in the east and central starting on third cutting of alfalfa. Spotty rain showers continue across the Cornhusker state, along with the new normal of strong winds and hail accompanying most storms.
Oklahoma—In the July 29 report, compared to the last report, hay numbers are being traded slightly lower this week due to not having enough drivers to deliver hay, along with receiving some moisture in parts of the state. Unfortunately, the moisture received was not enough to see a difference in the Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor. Currently, the drought monitor shows 100% in abnormally dry, 99.91% in moderate drought, 92.11% in severe drought, and 37.45% in extreme drought. Next report will be released Aug. 12.
Texas—In the July 22 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hot, dry, and windy conditions continue to plague the majority of the state. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into their cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. Top soil conditions across most of the state are rated in poor to very poor condition. Pastures and rangeland are drying up or still dormant. Hay yields in the east have been reported as 25% to 50% of normal according to the Texas Crop and Weather report. Additionally, yields have been below average in the rest of the regions due to extreme heat, limited rain, and increased input costs. Many livestock producers will have tough decisions to face in the upcoming months regarding culling deeper or stepping out and paying more for hay throughout the fall and winter months. Next report will be released Aug. 5.
New Mexico—In the July 29 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and eastern part of the state are in the fourth cutting. Central region is in the middle of the third cutting. Some hay producers storing hay for the winter. Monsoon rain has provided some relief across the southwest, after months of extremely dry conditions.
South Dakota—In the July 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types of hay. High testing dairy quality hay is in tighter supply as the first cutting was more mature, second cutting was difficult to put up without rain and tonnage was lighter. Drought conditions remain in West River area and the southeast part of the state. Hot temps this week made for quick drying times allowing for nice hay to be made.
Wyoming—In the July 28 report, compared to last week, baled hay prices are steady. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets $5 higher. Demand was mostly good. Some hay getting shipped right out of the field. Sporadic rain showers in some areas of the state with other parts remaining dry. Some producers think hay prices could slip a tick because of freight or hauling cost have jumped up. Many hay haulers are using $6 a loaded mile to transporting bales. Few, back hauls in the mix running a tick cheaper rate. Producers in the west are done with first cutting of alfalfa with producers in the east getting ready to start their next cutting of alfalfa in a couple of weeks.
Montana—In the July 22 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was light to moderate. A patch of hot, dry weather has allowed for most producers to wrap up first cutting and for some to start to cut second. Most of first cutting saw some rain and the hay that didn’t suffered from being put up too mature. Hay quality has varied greatly across the state. Two separate markets are being seen as hay in eastern Montana is plentiful and buyers have been willing to lower prices to move supplies. High freight rates are also stifling hay sales as the freight to get hay out of eastern Montana is too high to make it competitive on a delivered basis. Hay supplies in central and western Montana are tighter as drought conditions continue. Western Montana hay has also seen support from Washington and Idaho buyers as they look for hay for dairies and to export. Export demand is good to very good. Straw demand remains good with ranchers in drought areas using this commodity to help cheapen hay costs. According to the drought monitor 21.17% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, down 11.82% from two weeks ago; 15.35% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, down 4.21% from two weeks ago; 6.08% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, down 2.47% from two weeks ago; 0.63% of the state is in an exceptional drought, down 2.38% from two weeks ago.
