Colorado—In the March 31 report, compared to last report, trade activity light to moderate on good demand for horse hay markets. Trade activity light on good demand for feedlot hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady per bale this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for March 29, much of the High Plains remained dry last week. Short-term dryness is superimposed over long-term moisture deficits across the region. The lack of seasonal snow cover combined with the onset of spring has people in the region worried. Soil moisture is very low, stream flows continue to decline and state reports indicate that stock ponds are drying up
Missouri—In the March 24 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are moderate, demand is light to moderate and hay prices mostly steady. After a very warm week last week, temperatures dropped a little this week and rains were a part of nearly every day. The latest drought monitor showed a 10 percent improvement over last week with just over a quarter of the state in the abnormally dry category now, basically the northern third of the state. After this week’s rains even those farmers might argue that though as the top soil is nothing but a muddy sloppy mess currently. Any fertilizer spreading or field work that might have started was brought to a halt. On the flipside however it is good for pastures and hay fields and the amount of green that has developed over the last week is very noticeable.
Nebraska—In the March 31 report, compared to last week, baled hay sold mostly steady. Ask prices for alfalfa pellets ranged from $10 lower in the east to steady to $10 higher in the Platte Valley. Both local and out-of-state demand remained good. Spotty rain and snow reported throughout the state.
Oklahoma—In the March 25 report, compared to the last report, as winter season wrapped up, hay has increased and has become more of a demand in parts of the state as hay is the only forage resource due to lack of moisture of any free-standing grass. The spring season has started and much needed moisture was received this past week. However, there still needs to be much more moisture to pull out of the drought. Central to central west is still in an extreme to exceptional drought. For the east part of the state is beginning to be in the moderate drought to none in the drought conditions. Next report will be released April 8.
Texas—In the April 1 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. As a result, 76 percent of range and pasture conditions were rated very poor to poor according to the Texas Crop and Weather Report. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions worsened across west and south Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Above-normal temperatures combined with below-normal precipitation and high winds exacerbated conditions. Drought indicators supporting the degradations include increasing precipitation deficits, dry surface and root zone soil moisture and low stream flow. State drought teams noted reports of blowing dust and crop failures in the area. However, one-category improvements were made to drought conditions across east Texas due to recent rains. Next report will be released April 15.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in late April 2022.
South Dakota—In the April 1 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of forage as the supply continues to tighten. Seasonal weather this week, without cold, wet weather cattle are able to maintain body condition without as much supplemental feed. Rain and wet snow fell this week to parts of the state, bringing much needed Spring moisture.
Wyoming—In the March 24 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand remains very good from in state and out of state hay buyers. Spotty moisture across the state. Contacts around Powell have most of there barley planted. Producers around Worland commented it’s too wet to plant and producers around Riverton are corrugating and will be planting soon. Most irrigation districts think they will have enough water for the 2022 growing season. Weekly snowpack report from NRCS has the state median snowpack at 84%. Same week in 2021 was at 96% and in 2020 at 110%. Next report will be released April 7.
Montana—In the April 1 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Ranchers continue to search for hay as cows are starting to chase green grass and not consuming poorer quality hay or mixed rations with straw in them as well as they were earlier in the season. Demand for hay remains good to very good. Many producers are out of hay, however some continue to sell hay as they find they have excess loads after delivering contracted loads. In state hay movement remains light due to tight supplies. Hay continues to move into the state from neighboring states and much of this hay is being delivered for $305-$345 a ton depending on location. Hay contracts have stalled as many producers wait to see if it will rain this spring.
