Colorado—In the April 7 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay markets. Trade activity light on good demand for feedlot hay markets. Horse hay per bale sold mostly steady this week on comparable hay trades. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for April 5, south-central Colorado saw a reduction in severe and extreme drought. Last week’s precipitation continued a trend of wetter-than-normal conditions that’s been in place since the start of the year. Short- and long-term indicators including precipitation, snowpack, soil moisture, and stream flow are responding to the excess moisture.
Missouri—In the April 7 report, compared to last report, hay supplies are moderate, demand is light to moderate and hay prices mostly steady. Hay feeding continues to wind down as cattle are chasing grass now. Springtime instability persisted this week. Several farmers got to spread some fertilizer a couple of days between rains. Winds blew hard a few days which should help to dry out the top soil.
Nebraska—In the April 7 report, compared to last week, all reported prices sold fully steady. Demand was very good. Some talks of prospective buyers trying to tie up the 2022 alfalfa crop with different producers but so far, no confirmed contracts have been made. Some contacts planting oats into alfalfa stands hoping to add tonnage on the first cutting. Some producers been running pivots on wheat or rye to give cattle some place to graze after calving to cut down on hay that need to be fed. Been some talk of it looks like a little winter kill in some alfalfa stands. No one has a good grasp on the acres of new seeding on alfalfa that will go in to help with the shortage of roughages throughout the state. With December corn hitting around $7 on the CBOT futures it will be interesting to see how much alfalfa might go to row crops. Some producers continue to bale cornstalk residue as most of it did not decompose over the winter and there is too much trash for planters to get through or to disk under.
Oklahoma—In the April 8 report, compared to the last report, trades are lower due to the transition period from winter hay into getting ready for spring cuttings. Rain is still much-needed to help wheat and hay fields—especially in western Oklahoma. Those areas are still in extreme into exceptional drought conditions. Drought conditions from central Oklahoma toward eastern Oklahoma ranging from severe to no drought at all. Next report will be released April 22.
Texas—In the April 1 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. As a result, 76 percent of range and pasture conditions were rated very poor to poor according to the Texas Crop and Weather Report. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions worsened across west and south Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Above-normal temperatures combined with below-normal precipitation and high winds exacerbated conditions. Drought indicators supporting the degradations include increasing precipitation deficits, dry surface and root zone soil moisture and low stream flow. State drought teams noted reports of blowing dust and crop failures in the area. However, one-category improvements were made to drought conditions across east Texas due to recent rains. Next report will be released April 15.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in late April 2022.
South Dakota—In the April 7 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain steady. Good demand remains for all types and qualities of forage as the supply continues to tighten. Scattered rain/snow showers this week bringing a little moisture to the state but more is needed for the driest regions. Cold weather, with snow in the forecast for next week, will hopefully bring more moisture to fill stock dams and get the soil profile built back up to support growth for the season. Cattle producers are full swing in their calving season and are anxiously awaiting spring moisture.
Wyoming—In the April 7 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay prices sold fully steady. Even though contacts are out of hay they still are receiving calls daily from livestock owners looking for hay. Several reports of prospective buyers trying to make contracts on the 2022 alfalfa hay crop but so far none have been reported. Many producers and buyers alike are perplexed on what or where the market might be. Several talks that more cows and sheep will come to town as the drought lingers on in a large area. Some reports that irrigation districts have put rules down on the water usage on the first turn. Most barley has been planted along with new fields of alfalfa in some areas of the state. Many know that it wont sprout unless irrigation is turned on. But, who knows maybe Mother Nature will bring a much needed rain or snowfall in the very near future. Next report will be released April 22.
Montana—In the April 8 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Cows continue to chase grass and many ranchers are being forced to buy hay to keep cows in adequate body condition. Demand for hay remains good to very good. Many producers are out of hay for the season and supplies remain tight. Discussions of new crop contracts reopened this week and ranchers seemed will to pay $250-$300 per ton but producers are still not willing to pull the trigger as many are concerned with input costs and moisture going forward. No contract prices have been established. Hay continues to move into the state from neighboring states and much of this hay is being delivered for $305-$345 a ton depending on location. According to the drought monitor 85.32% of the state is in Moderate drought or worse; 82.52% of the state is in an severe drought or worse; 52.44% of the state is in extreme drought or worse; 0% of the state is in an exceptional drought, all drought categories are unchanged from last week.
