Colorado—In the May 28 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay inactive as they continue receiving previously contracted hay. Northeast Colorado began harvesting alfalfa for haylage. Drought conditions continue in southwest Colorado. Southeast Colorado is currently harvesting 1st cutting alfalfa and triticale for hay. Hay movement in the San Luis Valley continues to be on previously contracted hay.
Iowa—For the reporting period of May 11 to 22, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady.
Kansas—In the June 2 report, the hay market trade slow; demand light; producers are busy in the fields and the 2020 hay year is well under way. Most producers state first cutting is short and that it has been difficult find hay’s true value.
Missouri—In the May 28 report, despite some talk in other states there is no shortage of moisture in Missouri currently. Rains continue to come down preventing hay season from really getting going. According to the latest crop progress report about 20 percent of the first cutting of alfalfa is complete and about 7 percent of other hay. Farmers are itching to get into fields as quality, especially fescue, declines each day now. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are mostly steady.
Montana—In the May 22 report, compared to the last week alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady on very light movement. Many ranchers have turned out cows for the summer and demand as a result is very light. Producers seem content with holding on to hay supplies as abnormally dry conditions continue. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. Next report release will be June 12.
Nebraska—In the May 28 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was light for alfalfa, grass hay and ground hay going to feedlots. Good demand for small squares bales. Some producers started to cut alfalfa this week. Some contacts in the Panhandle are spraying for weevils and aphids. Reports of a lot of damage to the first cutting from these pesky insects in this area. Hay values are hard to determine in the current market.
New Mexico—In the May 29 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady, southeastern region trading $10 higher going to dairies. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern regions are done with second cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are going into their second cutting.
Oklahoma—In the May 28 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement not tested this week. Rainfall has swept across the trade area keeping producers out of the field this week. Producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult. Most everyone has their first cutting of alfalfa done. Dairy hay is extremely slow as cutbacks are taking place in that industry as well. With warmer weather, bermuda grass is ready for first cutting as soon as conditions are ready.
South Dakota—In the May 29 report, compared to last week, too few sales of any class of hay to make market comparisons. First reported sales of new crop alfalfa, both dry hay and as baleage. The sun finally came out, the temps warmed, helping to push alfalfa growth and allow cut alfalfa to dry down. Demand moderate to good at times. Dry, warm weather in the forecast for next week hopefully will make for excellent haying conditions.
Texas—In the May 29 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions. Demand has been light to moderate. Hay trades have been slow to kick off due to many unknowns in the markets still, such as transportation, weather, and effects on livestock markets. Soil moisture levels in the Panhandle are short to adequate with pastures in the area ranging from poor to good according to the Texas Crop and Weather report.
Wyoming—In the May 28 report, compared to last week, baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a light test. Most of the state has been irrigating this past week as dry conditions have been prevailing.
