HAY

Colorado—In the Aug. 4 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand has softened. Hay trades are slow as second cutting is well underway across the state. Areas that have received a lot of rain since mid May have created challenges in putting up hay that will test. Later cut alfalfa with low test is going to be moving into the grinder markets. Producers have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it. According to Colorado Crop Progress report, alfalfa hay second cutting is 60% complete and third cutting is 10% compete.

Missouri—In the Aug. 3 report, compared to last report, the supply is light and hay prices are steady. The state is far from waist high grass and bin busting crops but a large portion of the state received several inches of moisture this week with many areas seeing totals of 4 to 8 inches since the last report and a few small areas pushing 10. Pastures will take more moisture and time before conditions really improve but hope exist now at least. In the meantime the hay market remains strong and movement is brisk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.