HAY

Colorado—In the Oct. 6 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Feedlots are putting offers on hay with a few sellers accepting. Few trades on ranch hay. Prices steady on horse hay. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 2, third cutting alfalfa harvested is 91%, fourth cutting 40%. Stored feed supplies were rated 10% very short, 23% short, 63% adequate, and 4% surplus.

Missouri—In the Oct. 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. Hay interest remains very high as conditions around the state continue to decline. Many cattlemen and women are being forced to make tough decisions and culling of cattle continues for some it not the first unplanned trip to the auction this year. Hay is by no means abundant but it also isn’t so scarce it can’t be found either. One actually doesn’t have to spend an extreme amount of time on the computer or phone to find hay, the problem that potential customers are facing is it is only October. To start feeding now would make for a very long feeding season. Actual hay cost like everything is also much higher than usual, as well as trucking cost. So there is a lot of numbers to pencil down in order to make the best decisions.

