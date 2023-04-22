Colorado—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.
Missouri—In the April 13 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Long days and short nights seemed to be the theme for this week. Farmers all across the state were very busy. Fertilizer buggies and anhydrous tanks were hard to get as everyone is rolling now. Corn planting is underway with many farmers working into the late hours as the weather is about as perfect as one can ask for.
Nebraska—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Some farmers are out baling cornstalks, as the extra “trash” needs to come off for better seed to soil placement. These new crop, late baled stalks are trading in the $80 to $85 range and will be ground into a feedlot ration. Some areas of the state had blizzard conditions this week with other areas continuing to look forward to some type of moisture. Brutal winds across most areas continues to take moisture out of the topsoil.
Oklahoma—In the April 14 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade is “hurry up and wait.” Hurry to get the fields ready yet we wait for rain, especially in the western part of the state. The demand for hay is high across Oklahoma. As producers prep for the new hay crop season they continue to try and determined what the price of hay will be. Oklahoma has had very little rain, and what rain we have received is not enough to help the grass grow for ranchers to graze on or not enough to start bailing. Next report will be released April 28.
Texas—In the April 7 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Strong winds continue causing early drought conditions in most all regions. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and continue to dry out the soil. Soil profiles remain dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released April 21.
South Dakota—In the April 13 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay remain steady to firm. Demand remains very good for all types of hay as the supply is very tight. Spring finally found it’s way to the region bringing much warmer than average temps to much of the state, except more seasonal temps in the northern third. Snow cover has melted and left in the warmest parts, which has greatly helped the ground to warm up and dry as temps were right around 90 degrees. The northern parts were about 40 degrees cooler as that is where the heavy snow fell last week.
New Mexico—Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, most hay sales sold steady except some dairy quality large squares sold $20 a ton higher. Demand remains very good as most of the state continues to get snow. Some areas from Casper to Lusk received over 20 inches of snow this week. Many reports from Riverton to Powell areas that farming is roughly a month behind. Usually by now, barley is planted and fields have had fertilizer applied. Not this year. Too much snow still on the ground. But on the flip side it should melt and put some sub moisture in the soil. Next report will be released April 20.
Montana—In the April14 report, compared to last report, hay sold steady. Demand for hay remains very good for light offerings. Warm spring like temperatures were seen early in the week but by late week cold, rain and snow showers swept across the state. Some locations picked up light to moderate amounts of snow. Warmer weather is expected this weekend. Some producers continue to hold on to hay supplies as winter continues to keep a grip on the state with cold and snowy conditions. Several producers report that they will start to sell hay as soon as they think they will have enough hay for their cows to reach grass. Other hay producers worry next years hay crop will be larger than last years after this years abundant snowfall. These producers are working to sell out before summer and are moving large quantities each week.
