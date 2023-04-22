HAY

Colorado—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.

Missouri—In the April 13 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Long days and short nights seemed to be the theme for this week. Farmers all across the state were very busy. Fertilizer buggies and anhydrous tanks were hard to get as everyone is rolling now. Corn planting is underway with many farmers working into the late hours as the weather is about as perfect as one can ask for.

