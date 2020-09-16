Colorado—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity and demand good for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado corn silage harvest was in full swing prior to the cold front that moved through Sept. 8. Southeast Colorado trade activity light on good demand. Trade activity light on moderate demand in the San Luis Valley. Few trades in Southwest Colorado on horse hay. Trade activity light on good demand in the Mountains and Northwest Colorado areas. Much needed moisture in the region helped to slow fires.
Iowa—In the Sept. 1 report, which included prices for the week ending Aug. 28, prices on all classes of hay were mostly steady.
Kansas—In the Sept. 15 report, the hay market trade slow and prices remained steady for all hay types in all regions. Much cooler temperatures and rain moved across the state last week with areas reporting anywhere from 1/4 to 3 inches and temperatures reaching into the mid 30s in the west. Most reported that the rain was slow and steady and soaked up well into the soil.
Missouri—In the Sept. 10 report, hay movement continues to be very limited, demand is light and supplies are heavy. Weather has seemed to make an early transition to fall like this week. Many areas seen moisture and cool heavy fog covered mornings. Not all areas are without concern however, just over 20 percent of the state is still showing on the drought monitor. Areas in the southwest being most impacted with a couple of counties mostly in D2 status. Some moisture to get some fall pasture in those areas would be very welcomed and there does appear to be some hope in the forecast.
Montana—In the Sept. 11 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay sold fully steady. A lighter volume of sales were seen this week compared to last. Many producers are busy in the field cutting corn or harvesting grain. Much needed precipitation fell across the state last weekend with many locations picking up from 2 tenths to 8 tenths of an inch of rain and or snow. However, drought conditions however remain relatively unchanged from last report. Producers remain reluctant to sell large quantities of hay as many site lower yields and fewer cuttings due to lost from grasshoppers and fires.
Nebraska—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, all reported forage sold steady. Majority of the contacts stated quite a few calls this week but limited sales. Weather pattern had an abrupt change over the weekend. Most hope that minimal damage occurred to all forages. Very scarce amounts of rain or moisture was reported in the Panhandle where very dry conditions prevail in that area. Other areas of state received various amounts of rain the last couple of days. Silage choppers continue to pile feed. With some reports of dry land soybeans making their way to town. Some contacts have started there fourth cutting of alfalfa. Most grass hay producers are done with productions. This year is the first time in three years where they actually could say they were done cutting hay and have machinery washed up and put away until next year.
New Mexico—In the Sept. 11 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade and demand moderate. The southern region are finishing their fifth cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are also finishing fifth cutting. North central region are in their fourth cutting. Temperatures dropped early in the week between 30s to 50s hampering growth. Some areas of the state received heavy rain, while others saw a trace of moisture.
Oklahoma—In the Sept. 3 report, compared to two weeks ago, all classes of hay trade continues to be extremely slow due to recent heavy rains and cooler than average temperatures having producers hoping and preparing for a second cutting of bermuda grass later this fall. Alfalfa trade also has been extremely slow and getting cheaper as many dairies continue to look for alternative feed stuffs. Stock cow producers are hoping the cooler and wetter weather will extend grazing into the fall leaving less need to start stock piling hay . Demand mostly light.
South Dakota—In the Sept. 11 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay remain steady. Very good demand for high quality, high relative feed value hay for dairies, more moderate demand for lower qualities and for grass hay. The dry weather has allowed for producers to put up a very high quality fourth cutting of alfalfa, some areas did not make a fourth however due to the lack of rain. Drought conditions expanded again, only spotty rains. Hot weather was replaced by much below normal temps with some areas receiving a frost. Hot weather is forecast to return for next week. Pastures have gotten short and weaning of calves has begun already, mostly East River.
Texas—In the Sept. 4 report,compared to the last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas. Hotter than average temperatures and shortened precipitation in all regions have temporarily increased demand in the hay market, which has slightly firmed up prices in most regions. Trading activity has been mostly moderate, on moderate demand. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report release will be Sept. 18.
Wyoming—In the Sept. 10 report, compared to last week, baled hay sold steady. Sun cured alfalfa pellets sold $10 to $20 higher. Quite a lot of the hay is staying in the local trading areas. Mother Nature threw a curve ball over the Labor Day weekend. One day in the 100s the next highs in the 30s. Many contacts said they had some overnight lows in the high 20s and they are hoping the low temps were very short lived. Sounds like if it wasn’t over 4 hours of bitter cold the forages plants should survive. There will be some damage, but it shouldn’t make the plant dormant. Most contacts in the west stated quite a lot of the third cutting alfalfa is flat on the ground from the snow accumulation. Also, some tops of corn was snapped out of the plants and some damage done to edible beans. Some parts of the central region received 10 to 12 inches of snow and other parts only a few inches or maybe nothing and very limited amounts of rain.
