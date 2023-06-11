Colorado—In the June 1report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay with some new crop contracting out of the San Luis Valley on organic hay moving out of the state. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-$190 standing range, but no trades have been reported.
Missouri—In the June 1 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is moderate to good. Hay prices are fully steady. Hay harvest is well underway now. Although slightly behind the five year average this early in the season that number changes quickly depending on when the sun shines. Most producers so far are not reporting very good yields which was an expected result of late cold snaps and lack of spring moisture. Hay interest has been very good as many livestock producers are interested in acquiring inventory now as long term forecast are not very favorable currently and fear of low supplies and even higher prices farther down the road are a likely possibility.
Nebraska—In the June 1 report, compared to last report, old crop hay sold steady. This was the first week with a decent test on new crop hay, but a trend will not be applied. Drought lines have changed in the last few weeks. Western Nebraska is really wet, and producers are afraid they won’t be able to put up good, green, dry hay on first cutting. Fields are muddy, wet and producers are waiting for it to dry enough to cut hay. Moving to the eastern side of the state is the complete opposite. Dry, able to bale good green hay but tonnage is average to short for first cutting of alfalfa and brome grass hay. The central area hay production is in the middle of the other two. Rain is needed in the central and especially in the east for hay, pasture conditions and row crops. Loads of hay continue to get shipped in from out of state to fill holes in hay production. Looks like it will be an interesting year for the forage business.
Oklahoma—In the May 26 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with good demand. Oklahoma as a whole is cutting behind schedule. Much-needed rainfall across the state of Oklahoma has been received. With those rains, some parts of the state are unable to bale hay due to the moisture. Still, no price trends are available at this time. Drought conditions remain in some areas. Next report will be released on June 10.
Texas—In the June 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices continue to remain firm in all regions. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has been cut however with substantial rainfall most have been offered as commercial cow hay in most regions and no true prices have been established. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet asking prices are the same as they have been all winter. Hay demand is very good across the state. Ample amounts of moisture moved across much of the state and abundance of hay is expected especially in south, east, central and north Texas . Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early months of summer in west and the southwest part of the state. Crop production in the south and central parts of the state are reportedly in good to very good conditions with corn and milo leading the way in performance.
South Dakota—In the June 2 report, compared to last report, all classes of hay firm. Good demand for alfalfa, yet dairy operators are hesitant to asking prices as milk prices at $15 to $16 per cwt are putting pressure on them. Many producers made a first cutting this last week, a lot of green chop was made as well, without rain on it if it was cut at the start of the week or last weekend. Humidity was low, full sun, and plenty of wind helped to quickly dry alfalfa down. The southeastern part of the state is the driest part as rains have not been as plentiful as needed. More rain has been falling west of the Missouri river where it was desperately needed. Soybean planting has basically finished up, allowing farmers to move onto cutting alfalfa. Rain in the forecast for the weekend, making it challenging now to time the cutting between showers.
New Mexico—In the June 2 report, compared to report, alfalfa hay steady. Trade active, demand good. The second cutting is on-going in the southern and eastern part of the region. The northern part of the state has started the first cutting. Heavy rain reported in the eastern side of the state.
Wyoming—In the June 1 report, compared to last report all reported forages sold steady on a thin test. Very limited supply of old crop hay still available. Who would have thought most of the state would be wet, so wet in some areas that producers cannot get first cutting of alfalfa down let alone think of it drying. There will be a day in near future where it will all work out. Next report will be released June 15.
Montana—In the May 26 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally fully steady. Local demand for hay was mostly light as many ranchers have turned out cows and yearlings for the season. However, demand for hay to ship south into drought stricken areas was moderate to good on light offerings. Most of the hay on this week’s report is destined for the south central plains states. Producers continue to try to figure out where to price new crop hay and discussions have varied greatly. No offers have been set or accepted yet but plenty of discussion is occurring. Winter kill has been widely reported in western Montana and some producers lost a substantial number of acres. Many have seeded grass to help with the reduction in yield while others opted to rip fields out entirely and switch to spring wheat. First cutting is in great shape according to southern producers and many are looking at cutting first cutting in the next two weeks. Hay in central Montana remains behind due to a cooler wet spring and most producers are over 14 days out from starting first cutting.
