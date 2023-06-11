HAY

Colorado—In the June 1report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay with some new crop contracting out of the San Luis Valley on organic hay moving out of the state. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-$190 standing range, but no trades have been reported.

Missouri—In the June 1 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is moderate to good. Hay prices are fully steady. Hay harvest is well underway now. Although slightly behind the five year average this early in the season that number changes quickly depending on when the sun shines. Most producers so far are not reporting very good yields which was an expected result of late cold snaps and lack of spring moisture. Hay interest has been very good as many livestock producers are interested in acquiring inventory now as long term forecast are not very favorable currently and fear of low supplies and even higher prices farther down the road are a likely possibility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.