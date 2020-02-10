Colorado—In the Jan. 30 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Iowa—For Jan. 21, during the reporting period Jan. 5 to 18, prices on alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass fully steady to firm.
Missouri—In the Jan. 30 report, the supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady. Hay movement remains slow, although feeding is heavy, most farmers still have enough inventory on hand but that is decreasing each day.
Montana—In the Jan. 31 report, compared to the last week, alfalfa hay sold generally steady. Demand for squares to ship east continue to be mostly good. Supplies remain light. Hay in eastern Montana has a slight price advantage over hay in central Montana due to lower freight.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 30 report, compared to last week, baled hay, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand for bales of hay in the central and eastern part of the state is light to moderate. With good demand for baled hay in the western side of the state that can be shipped to Colorado or other states.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 30 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was moderate this week. All trades reported were mostly steady from last reported prices. Demand good with concerns of hay inventory dwindling down if cold and wet weather continues.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 31 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay steady. Good demand for all types and qualities of hay, but demand for the high quality alfalfa and grass is vastly better than it is for the lower qualities. Supplies of high quality hay are much more limited.
Texas—In the Jan. 31 report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Hay demand in South Texas is very good as drought conditions continue in the region. As a result, supplemental feeding in these regions is in full swing, with some producers beginning to cull deeper into their herds to combat the conditions.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 30 report, compared to last week reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good for hay products. Many contacts are getting sold down on hay.
