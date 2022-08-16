West

Colorado—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 7, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 64%, and third cutting alfalfa is 16%. Stored feed supplies were rated 28% very short, 21% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Midwest

Missouri—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last report, hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Overall drought conditions in the state were much improved over last week following several rains that fell over the southern half of the state the last couple of weeks. Along with the moisture cooler temperatures have also been a huge relief. That being said many are still feeding or providing something extra for livestock they have managed to hold on to.

Southern
Central

