Colorado—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Horse hay sold mostly steady. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Aug. 7, second cutting alfalfa harvested is 64%, and third cutting alfalfa is 16%. Stored feed supplies were rated 28% very short, 21% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.
Missouri—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last report, hay movement is moderate, demand is moderate to good and prices are steady to firm. Overall drought conditions in the state were much improved over last week following several rains that fell over the southern half of the state the last couple of weeks. Along with the moisture cooler temperatures have also been a huge relief. That being said many are still feeding or providing something extra for livestock they have managed to hold on to.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last week, round bales of alfalfa sold steady on thin test. Large square bales of alfalfa sold steady to $10 higher. Round and large square bales of grass hay sold fully steady. Ground and delivered hay sold steady to $10 higher. Ground and delivered cornstalks $15 higher. Buyer inquiry was good with all contacts stating the phones have been busy all week. Prospective buyers are shocked at what the FOB price of the hay will cost. Buyers mull the price over for a few days and then have been calling back to buy a load or two. So, in short, hay supplies are very tight as most producers across the state are several tons behind last year’s production. Hay grinders are very busy for this time of year because feedlots and ranchers are having to grind hay as they are weaning or receiving bawling spring calves. These bawlers, in Nebraska are moving roughly two months earlier than normal due to the drought.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 12 report, compared to the last report, the number of bales continues to decline. The drought is worsening and has taken effect on our hay producers. As hay fields are unable to grow due to the lack of moisture, most hay fields won’t receive another cutting unless they were irrigated. Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor shows 100% of Oklahoma is in some sort of drought, 99.33% are in a moderate drought, 92.45% severe droughts, 48.83% mainly all of Southern Oklahoma is in an extreme drought, 0.67% of the far southwest corner is in exceptional drought condition. Next report will be released Aug. 26.
Texas—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm to $10 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains very good, as above average temperatures continue to plague the state. Portions of the Panhandle received some relief in the form of 2 to 7 inches of rain, but more rain is needed to enhance maintain drought improvements. Hay supplies continue to be very short across the state as hay yields have been below average. Pasture and range conditions are rated poor to very poor causing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and begin to sell calves earlier than normal to look for relief. Next report will be released Aug. 19.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 12 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady, instances $30 higher in the southeast region of the state. Trade moderate to active, demand good. The southern and eastern part of the state are finished with the fourth cutting. The fifth cutting is underway. Central region is finishing the third cutting. Some hay producers storing hay for the winter. Heavy rain reported in some areas.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 12 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types of hay as the dry weather reduced tonnage of second cutting and has limited the prospects of third cutting. There were good rains in the eastern third of the state yet still some areas East River have missed out. West River is dry with drought areas expanding.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 11 report, compared to last week, large squares of alfalfa in the east sold steady to $10 higher, sun-cured alfalfa pellets $15 higher. Hay in the west sold steady. Demand was good with contacts stating phones have been busy. Some contacts stated it has been easier this year to find trucks to haul hay. Some areas reported a tick of rain in the last week. Some areas of the state that were normal for moisture are now back into the abnormally dry section of the drought monitor.
Montana—In the Aug. 5 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was mostly moderate this week and slightly stronger in places. Most producers are completely done with first and many have started on second. Most hay reported this week was from central Montana and producers continue to see interest from western exporters and dairies as they compete with local ranchers. Eastern Montana has an abundant supply of hay as many producers report some of the best yields in years. High freight rates continue to stifle hay sales in eastern Montana as the freight to get hay out is too high to make it competitive on a delivered basis. Straw demand remains good. Next report will be released Aug. 18, with weekly reports resuming in September.
