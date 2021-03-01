Colorado—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand for dairy and stable hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity and demand good for all hay markets. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Mountains and northwest Colorado trade light on good demand for horse hay and retail hay. Southwest Colorado trade activity light on good demand for horse hay.
Missouri—In the Feb. 18 report, hay supplies are moderate should be adequate for the rest of the feeding season. Prices are steady and demand is moderate. Record cold weather was seen across the region. In Missouri, farmers were no only feeding a lot of hay but also spreading old hay trying to give cattle someplace dry and warm to lay. A slow but intense warm up is forecast into mid next week as highs are expected to reach the mid 50s.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to last week, hay bales in the central and eastern areas sold fully steady. Alfalfa in the western part of the state sold steady to $10 higher. Ground and delivered hay and cornstalks sold steady to $5 higher. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady to $5 higher, sun-cured pellets steady. Demand was good for all classes of hay. With the bitter cold temps the last couple of weeks made producers feed a lot more hay than they were figuring on. Bulk of the hay is staying in the local trade area where its produced with some hay going to out of state buyers.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to the last report Feb. 4, hay trade remains slow, with arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers.
Texas—In the Feb. 19 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are remaining firm across all regions as a winter storm that brought snow, ice, and below freezing temperatures moved through the state this week. Hay demand has increased as ranchers are having to supplement more feed due to the weather. Supplies have continued to tighten as drought like conditions throughout the growing season limited overall yields in state. Additionally, forages in the majority of the state are becoming more scarce as a lot of the hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma has been limited due to drought conditions in those areas as well. A good portion of the hay that is still in storage has already been contracted and is just awaiting delivery. Next report will be released March 5.
Kansas—In the Feb. 23 report, compared to last report, hay market prices were steady for all hay types and demand remains strong, although fewer loads moved due to weather related issues. The sub-freezing temperatures last week tested everyone’s patience with problems galore. Record low temperatures were set across the state. Such cold temperatures had farmers and ranchers feeding more hay and rolling out round bales for their cattle to lay on. Contributors also expressed their concerns on the lack of hay available to get them to new crop.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 19 report, compared to last week, very little reported hay sales this week as the bitter cold temperatures remained over the region this week. Demand mostly moderate for hay, rather light currently for straw and corn stalks. Relief from the bitter cold will be here by the weekend and above normal temps forecast for next week. Very little snow cover across the state creating very real concerns as stock dams are low and soil profiles have little moisture in them.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 18 report, compared to last week large and small squares of alfalfa sold fully steady. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets $5 higher. Contacts still receiving calls as livestock owners continue to look for hay. Arctic cold temps across most of the state has made livestock owners supplement more hay than previous plans. This increase in feeding is making some livestock owners a tick nervous if they will have enough feed to get to summer turnout.
Montana—In the Feb. 19 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to $10 higher. Hay continues to see a two tier market as far northern producers continue to sell hay at steady prices, while southern producers moved hay higher over the last three weeks. Supplies for feeder quality hay across much of the southern portions of the state remain very limited as supplies of feeder hay are as tight as they have been in years. This has forced many cattlemen to buy higher quality hay as availability for lower feeder hay is limited. Many of these higher quality hay sales are delivering to ranches in Montana for $190-$210 per ton. Many cattlemen reported very high usage over the past week as they fed through large quantities of hay in order to keep cows warm and in decent body condition before calving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.