Colorado—In the April 20 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.
Missouri—In the April 20 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Those with alfalfa are fighting with weevils. No official reports yet but several have said they are only a week or so at most from starting to cut some rye and like crops to begin wrapping. Near 10 percent of the state is showing on the latest drought monitor and several in other areas have mentioned it is pretty dry and a little moisture would be welcomed.
Nebraska—In the April 20 report, compared to last report, all reported forages sold fully steady. Demand has been good for hay staying in the local trade area and from out of state interest. Some talk of what the new crop price is going to be on alfalfa hay. Nothing set in stone as of this writing but, there were several conversations on the topic. All forages will have a set back this weekend as most areas of the state is to be seeing temps in the mid to low 20s overnight. Some fields of new seeding alfalfa have been planted under pivots.
Oklahoma—In the April 14 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade is “hurry up and wait.” Hurry to get the fields ready yet we wait for rain, especially in the western part of the state. The demand for hay is high across Oklahoma. As producers prep for the new hay crop season they continue to try and determined what the price of hay will be. Oklahoma has had very little rain, and what rain we have received is not enough to help the grass grow for ranchers to graze on or not enough to start bailing. Next report will be released April 28.
Texas—In the April 7 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Strong winds continue causing early drought conditions in most all regions. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and continue to dry out the soil. Soil profiles remain dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released April 21.
South Dakota—In the April 20 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay remain steady to firm. Seasonal temps through midweek helped to melt the snow in the north and firm up the ground in other areas, until spring rain came April 19 and 20. Warmer weather next week, along with more rain in the forecast. Demand remains very good for all types of hay as the supply is very tight.
New Mexico—In the April 21 report, the first report of the season, trade was very active, demand very good on limited supplies as hay farmers are just getting started on the first cutting in the southern part of the state. Conditions are dry and no rain forecast for the next several weeks. Hay prices continue to trade high relative to last year due to high input costs.
Wyoming—In the April 20 report, compared to last report, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was good with livestock owners still looking to buy hay. Bulk of the contacts are sold out of 2022 hay supplies. Farming in behind schedule in most areas of the state. Next report will be released May 4.
Montana—In the April 21 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay remains very good for light offerings. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of the state forcing some ranchers to feed as they wait for grass. However,
some ranchers have already turned out cows as the cost of hay remains high. With lighter stocking numbers ranchers seem content to let cows chase grass as there is more grass to go around. Many hay producers say this has helped slow down the volume of calls they have been seeing for hay. Hay continues to sell into Texas and Oklahoma as hay prices in the southern plains remain above $300/ton. Many continue to catch back hauls to help cut shipping costs.
